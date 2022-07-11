Voters in the 47th Legislative District have an important decision to select who will replace state Rep. Pat Sullivan, the Covington Democrat whose moderate voice and principled decision-making have been hallmarks of his time in the Legislature.

Although there are two strong Democratic candidates in the race, Republican Carmen Goers has earned our endorsement.

Goers says she’s running due to a lack of balance in the Legislature, which she says has failed to represent the whole community. She pointed specifically to the lack of GOP input in the transportation package produced by Democrats this past session.

“We were shut out of the conversation in bringing ideas, bringing concepts, bringing thoughts to the table,” she said. “There should always be a healthy tension in the Legislature.”

That loss of different perspectives resulted in bills such as the long-term care debacle, Goers notes, which impacts businesses and falls short of helping those in need. Though a fiscal conservative, she is far from an ideologue. She supports transgender rights and believes abortion is a highly personal decision.

She believes lawmakers need to make good on fully funding public education, to support law enforcement while holding police to a higher standard, and do better in supporting small businesses. A banker by trade, Goers has a long record of public engagement and volunteerism, including as a member of the Auburn Human Services Committee. Last year, she received King County’s Martin Luther King Medal of Distinguished Service award for District 9.

Along with Goers, Barry Knowles and Ted Cooke are also running as Republicans. Auburn City Councilmember Chris Stearns and Shukri Olow, director for Seattle’s Youth and Family Empowerment division, are the Democrats vying for the position. Both are smart, capable and qualified public servants.

However, Goers’ energy and commitment to bring a smart and constructive perspective to the role gives her the edge.