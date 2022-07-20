Bill Boyce has exactly the kind of experience and reputation you would want in a public servant. He shows up. He partners. He is constituent-focused, not special-interest focused.

Boyce is the clear choice to serve as senator for the 47th Legislative District, which includes Kent, Auburn and Covington. His long history of public service includes 12 years on the Kent City Council, currently as president, and 12 years on the Kent School Board. A testament to his regional focus, all five mayors in his district are endorsing him in the field of three.

That facility with local government, education and regional cooperation promises to serve his constituents and the entire state well.

Last session, the Legislature tried to jam through the so-called middle housing bill that would have upended local control of zoning — local officials outside Seattle were up in arms. While Boyce says he supports the goals of ensuring more affordable housing, he is adamant that the Legislature include local officials in conversations to come to workable solutions, rather than top-down mandates.

The Legislature could also benefit from the Republican fiscal conservative’s sensibility about ensuring that lawmakers do not overburden working class people with taxes to pay for new programs. Though the state had record surpluses and federal pandemic relief money, the Democrat-controlled Legislature eschewed opportunities to lower taxes, even temporarily, as gas prices soar and inflation is at 40-year highs.

The Senate seat is open as Sen. Mona Das steps down. The race has drawn two other candidates, including Boyce’s fellow Kent City Council member, Democrat Satwinder Kaur. Also running is Democrat Claudia Kauffman, who held the seat for one term, from 2006 to 2010, when she was defeated for reelection.

Bill Boyce’s deep public-service involvement in the communities of the 47th District make him the clear choice.