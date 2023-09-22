High interest rates, escalating construction budgets, restrictive land use policies: They all contribute to the cost of housing in Seattle. But perhaps the single largest factor is the city’s popularity.

Earlier this spring, data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Seattle was once-again the fastest-growing big city in the U.S. From July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, Seattle gained about 17,750 people, bringing the total population to 749,000.

Seattle faces a gut-check moment. What kind of city do we want to be? How can we prevent longtime residents from being priced out? How do we maintain and grow a healthy mix of incomes and diverse families that are hallmarks of any great city?

In this context, the editorial board endorses the Seattle Housing Levy, which is up for renewal in November.

The seven-year levy would raise $970 million. It would cost the owner of a $855,136 median-priced home in Seattle about $383 in 2024. That more than triples the current levy of $115.

The challenges the Housing Levy seeks to fix are daunting. The King County Growth Management Planning Council estimates Seattle will need roughly 70,000 homes for those earning less than 80% of the region’s median income if Seattle is to meet its housing needs by 2044. About half of those must be for households with very low incomes.

Mayor Bruce Harrell drafted the levy proposal. The Seattle City Council voted unanimously to place it on the ballot. It has the support of the region’s biggest business, labor, and community groups.

Yet Seattleites have every reason to blanch at the price tag and wonder about the levy’s effectiveness. These are the questions raised by the editorial board when it met with Harrell and other levy supporters.

• How do levy supporters justify the costs to taxpayers?

The 2016 Seattle Housing Levy raised $290 million over seven years. With inflation, that translates into about $369 million in today’s dollars. At $970 million, the current levy proposal triples the one it replaces.

“We are in a deeper hole than we were in 2016. That’s why we couldn’t just renew it at a 2016 level because the housing needs have escalated,” said Patience Malaba, executive director of the Housing Development Consortium of Seattle — King County. “In terms of how commensurate it is to the need, it absolutely is close to what we’re needing.”

• What does Seattle get for its money?

Boosters say the package will create 3,158 new affordable homes throughout Seattle. In addition, it will fund the preservation of 635 affordable rental units.

“The cost of housing has gone up,” said Harrell. “Whether it’s lumber, labor, whatever the components are. We know people will look at the math and divide $970 million by 3,100. We were always prepared to talk about what it cost to produce per unit. That’s out of our control.”

To the extent possible, Harrell added that he intends to streamline city processes to make it faster and less expensive to build.

The levy will also offer rental assistance and other services so 4,500 individuals and families can avoid eviction, and it intends to help 1,150 people living unsheltered get into permanent supportive housing.

• Why do administration costs, which amount to $60 million, account for more than the levy’s Homeownership ($50 million), Prevention and Housing Stabilization ($30 million) and Acquisition and Preservation ($30 million) programs?

As a percentage of the overall package, administration costs in the proposal amount to 6% of the total levy budget. In 2016, administration accounted for almost 9% of the $290 million levy.

“When we shaped this, I wanted to be able to defend the administration part of it,” said Harrell. “I thought that was the right number. It’s a number that we pushed down.”

• How will the Seattle Housing Levy work with the voter-approved Social Housing Developer?

Initiative 135, which created a Seattle Social Housing Developer, aims to create housing for tenants with very low incomes along with those earning up to 20% more than median income, defined as $120,907 for a family of four. The editorial board opposed the measure as unworkable and unnecessary.

Taxpayers will likely be asked for further funding, as I-135 came with no money. Also, the initiative compels the city to determine whether public lands should be transferred to the Social Housing Developer before any other use.

“We’re still working through the details of disposition policy for public parcels of land, but there will be impacts in terms of availability. So we have a lot to learn on what the impact will be,” said Kelli Larsen of the Seattle Office of Housing.

• How will the Housing Levy fulfill its promise of raising wages of those working in permanent supportive housing for tenants with complex behavioral health needs?

“The investments that this levy proposes to make in the workforce are an essential part of all this,” said Daniel Malone, executive director of the Downtown Emergency Service Center. “We need people to stay in these jobs for longer than they have been staying in them. We need to fill vacant positions and we need people to have better training and support in being able to do these really difficult jobs.”

DESC’s wage floor is $56,500 annually. Levy boosters say wages should rise to $82,000 so workers are able to afford market rent of $2,042 for a studio apartment. According to Apartment List, which publishes monthly rent reports, the median rent in Seattle for a one-bedroom unit is $1,648.

The levy is opposed by Roger Valdez of Seattle For Growth, which advocates for “more housing of all types, in all neighborhoods, for all levels of income.”

He said no one has properly defined the housing crisis or determined whether the city is making any progress. His solution is to strip regulations and build more housing. Although that approach clearly benefits developers, the board doesn’t agree that it properly balances the city’s complex needs.

Voters are left with the choice of doing nothing, asking for another housing package down the road, or going forward with what’s on the ballot.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect levy,” said Harrell. “But it reaches the core of what we need to have in this city, which is affordable housing to a large swath of people. To have a great city where the affluent and the less affluent can coexist, that’s what this levy presents.”

Seattle voters should approve Proposition 1, the property tax levy renewal for affordable housing.