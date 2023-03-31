The behavioral health system is woefully overwhelmed, creating a crisis for many in our community who need mental health or addiction care.

Young and old, from all walks of life and all income levels, they end up in emergency departments or jail. Neither offers the calm and support necessary to begin healing fractured lives.

King County’s Proposition 1, known as the Crisis Care Centers Levy, attempts to meet a few specific needs. It won’t cure the system’s ills, but it is a necessary improvement from the status quo. Voters should approve it on the April 25 ballot.

It would provide five walk-in urgent care facilities around the county, including one specifically for youth. It would add about 100 residential treatment beds where people stay before moving to permanent housing. And it would improve career opportunities for behavioral care workers.

The nine-year levy would raise $1.25 billion. It would cost the owner of a $694,000 median-priced home in King County about $121 in 2024.

This investment alone will not solve the region’s behavioral health crisis. But it is warranted. If approved, voters should keep a watchful eye on how the money is spent and maintain pressure on elected leaders to do better.

To be sure, mental health care and substance abuse treatment are statewide needs and deserve a statewide solution. Gov. Jay Inslee acknowledged this in his January State of the State speech when he observed that behavioral health challenges confront families across Washington.

With necessary funding remaining elusive in the state Legislature, King County Executive Dow Constantine said regional voters must be given the opportunity to go it alone.

“Having waited for a long time for the state to step up, we feel that we need to step up as a local jurisdiction,” Constantine told the editorial board.

At the moment, there is no easily accessible, 24-hour behavioral health care facility in King County.

The Crisis Care Centers would have a minimum of 20 spaces for those staying less than a day. Per regulations limiting the number of longer stay beds, each facility is expected to have no more than 16 beds for stays of up to two weeks. Across the nation in other such facilities, the average length of stay is less than nine days.

“This [levy] requires the invention of nothing new. We can look to other jurisdictions and see where they have successfully implemented exactly what we’ve proposed,” said Leo Flor, director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services.

There is an important interplay between law enforcement, involuntary commitment of those experiencing a mental health emergency and the Crisis Care Centers.

When an officer believes someone with a mental or substance-use disorder has committed a crime, state law allows the officer to take the person to a crisis-stabilization unit or triage facility for evaluation.

The new Crisis Care Centers fit those definitions, said Flor. The county’s designated crisis responders — specially trained mental health professionals who have the ability to commit someone to treatment before a special court determines next steps — will be stationed at the centers. The centers will be equipped to temporarily hold someone pending further evaluation.

At a time when designated crisis responders are stretched too thin and wait times for evaluations can take weeks, this is a big improvement.

Constantine is confident the county will not face neighbor objections to siting the Crisis Care Centers. A similar such facility was recently announced in Kirkland, using state and local funding.

Local residential treatment beds — where people can receive care for about two years and then move to subsidized or permanent supportive housing — have dwindled in recent years because of low reimbursement rates from the state and lack of repair and building maintenance.

In 2018, there were 355 beds providing community-based residential care in King County. Now, there are 244. The Crisis Care Centers Levy aims to bring that number back to 355.

“When we think around what needs to happen (with behavioral health) in a larger picture, it gets very overwhelming,” said Michelle McDaniel, executive director of Crisis Connections, which operates the region’s 24-hour crisis helpline. “We’ve got to plug in somewhere. We have many more years and more funding needs to be able to get this right for our community but we’ve got to start somewhere and this makes the most practical sense.”

There is a tremendous need for a communitywide discussion and priority-setting for behavioral health. This includes a reassessment of the state’s involuntary treatment options for those most gravely disabled. Unfortunately, the Crisis Care Centers Levy ballot has not proven to be that opportunity. Among those who signed the opposition statement in the voters guide is Tim Eyman, the disgraced anti-tax maverick. That all but killed any informed debate.

Too bad.

Voters have every reason to be wary of the large price tag, especially considering more property tax proposals are on the way, including the upcoming Seattle Housing Levy renewal. Those who work with people experiencing homelessness and severe behavioral health issues worry that the focus on a crisis response may come at the expense of funding more permanent solutions.

These are valid concerns. Nonetheless, Proposition 1 will improve lives, and stanch some anguish. That should be the ultimate basis for judging any public investment, and it is why voters should approve.