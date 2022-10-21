King County’s Conservation Futures program began in 1982 to protect the region’s forests, farms, and natural areas from sprawl and development.

Voters should approve King County Proposition 1 to restore the property tax rate to 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — the original authorization that was whittled down over the years by state limitations on property tax growth.

The owner of a median-priced home currently pays about $22 per year into Conservation Futures. King County Proposition 1 would add about $30 annually for the owner of that median-priced home of $820,000.

Measures that increase property taxes should be scrutinized carefully. This one passes the test as reasonable, necessary and responding to community needs. It is also urgent. Land is fast disappearing. King County Proposition 1 intends to save these “last, best places” before they are permanently lost to development.

The Conservation Futures Levy has a strong record of success. To date, the program has safeguarded more than 100,000 acres of land, including Cougar Mountain, Duwamish Waterway Park and the Sammamish River Trail.

King County Proposition 1 will focus on preserving and protecting 65,000 additional acres of undeveloped land.

With another million and a half people coming to the central Puget Sound region over the next 30 years, investing in open spaces will bring immeasurable benefits.

Of particular value is Proposition 1’s commitment to saving and creating accessible open space in underserved areas in South King County. More than 500,000 people live more than a quarter mile from a public park, green space or trail.

Among other criticisms questioning the value of protecting open space, opponents contend the county does not properly maintain the parks it currently operates.

Trash pickup and other services on public lands must be a top priority, particularly as voters already approved a 6-year, $810 million King County Parks levy in 2019. The county must respond to encampments, dumping and trail overuse that denigrate these investments.

To protect valuable parks, forests and salmon habitat, voters ought to approve King County Proposition 1.