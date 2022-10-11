Voters have every right to be skeptical of election-reform measures, but a proposal to put King County races on the ballot of even-numbered years makes sense.

King County Charter Amendment 1 would move elections for King County executive, county council, assessor and elections director from odd-numbered to even-numbered years. This would place these offices on the same ballot as the presidential and congressional races, as well as gubernatorial and state legislative contests.

Increasing voter turnout is the motivation. While the change has merit, it is only one piece of the puzzle. King County officials must do more to engage residents and stimulate interest in races that are too-often overlooked.

What’s more, the editorial board’s endorsement comes with a big caveat: other local races such as Seattle mayor, city attorney and council members should remain on odd-year ballots, so voters have time to fully vet local candidates.

It would take an act of the Legislature to move the timing of municipal elections. The primary advocate for Charter Amendment 1, the Northwest Progressive Institute, a regional policy organization, supported just such a bill that failed in the last session. It should not go there again.

Currently, only King County Prosecuting Attorney and Superior Court judges are elected on even years.

Advertising

In King County, turnout exceeded 80% in the last four presidential election years and more than 70% in two of the last three midterm elections. In odd years, it’s a different story. Turnout is usually less than 50%.

A telling example: 789,213 people cast votes in 2018 for King County Prosecuting Attorney, when incumbent Dan Satterberg faced only token opposition.



By comparison, only 572,911 voted in the contested 2021 race for King County Executive, which pitted incumbent Dow Constantine against state Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-West Seattle. That amount of voter drop-off is concerning.

Oddly, no one came forward to write an opposition statement for the King County Elections voters’ pamphlet. King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer were the only “No” votes when the Metropolitan King County Council agreed in July to put the proposed change on the ballot. Downsides ranged from voter fatigue to national political battles subsuming local issues.

The possible benefits outweigh the potential costs. Almost without a doubt, moving King County races to even years will increase voter participation. But King County officials should not slide down the rabbit hole of other, more dubious election-reform measures or neglect town halls, debates and other community events that generate public interest in their campaigns and activities.

Voters should approve King County Charter Amendment 1.