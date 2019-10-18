The dozen advisory votes on this year’s ballot are purely advisory — feedback for the lawmakers on tax decisions they made.

The advisory votes offer a rundown of all revenue-generating legislation approved by state lawmakers. This year’s batch includes a tax on the sale, use, consumption or distribution of vapor products expected to yield $178 million in revenues over the next decade. It also includes a number of tax adjustments for specific industries, occupations and products, and a new payroll tax to help cover the costs of long-term care.

Voters can peruse the full text of the measures, review cost projections and final passage votes. But regardless of whether voters choose to repeal or maintain an increased retail sales tax on architectural paint, for example, the decisions are already in law.