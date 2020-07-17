For more than two decades, U.S. Rep. Adam Smith has capably represented the 9th Congressional District.

As the longest-serving member of Washington’s House delegation, Smith brings a wealth of experience and considerable clout to issues that matter to his district, which stretches from Tacoma to South Seattle and Bellevue. Voters should return Smith for a 13th term.

As chair of the House Armed Services Committee, the Bellevue Democrat influences spending and oversight decisions vital to Washington’s military and defense community. That economic sector supports more than $13 billion in annual procurement and accounts for nearly 3% of the state’s GDP, according to the state Department of Commerce.

His vote for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, even though he thought it “far from perfect,” was a welcome shift from his previous “no” votes on trade agreements important to Washington’s economy.

His willingness to support the USMCA was an improvement over his previous disappointing opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Trade Promotion Authority, which he felt did not include sufficient labor and environmental protections.

As representative, Smith has been a consistent advocate for expanding access to quality, affordable health-care coverage, and for reforming immigration and criminal justice policies, among other issues.

None of Smith’s challengers — Libertarian Jorge Besada; Republican Doug Basler, a Kent businessman in his fourth run at the position; and Joshua Campbell, a Federal Way Republican — offers a credible alternative or makes a compelling case for change.