Since May, The Seattle Times editorial board has been interviewing candidates for the Seattle and Bellevue city councils and the Port of Seattle, as well as vetting the Seattle library and King County parks levy.
Primary election ballots should arrive in mailboxes by about July 18 and should be returned or postmarked by Aug. 6.
To read more about the importance of local elections, read Opinion editor Kate Riley’s column.
Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.
Here are our endorsements so far. Check back later this month for a complete list.Jump to endorsements for:
- King County parks levy endorsement to come
- Port of Seattle Commission endorsement to come
- Seattle City Council
- Seattle library levy
- Bellevue City Council
Seattle City Council
Phillip Tavel, District 1Seattle needs fresh perspective and expertise at City Hall. Voters in District 1 should elect defense attorney Phillip Tavel to City Council.
Mark Solomon, District 2
Egan Orion, District 3
Seattle library levy
Bellevue City Council
John Stokes, Position 1
Jeremy Barksdale, Position 3
Janice Zahn, Position 5
Jennifer Robertson, Position 7
