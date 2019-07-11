Since May, The Seattle Times editorial board has been interviewing candidates for the Seattle and Bellevue city councils and the Port of Seattle, as well as vetting the Seattle library and King County parks levy.

Primary election ballots should arrive in mailboxes by about July 18 and should be returned or postmarked by Aug. 6.

To read more about the importance of local elections, read Opinion editor Kate Riley’s column.

Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.

Here are our endorsements so far. Check back later this month for a complete list.

King County parks levy endorsement to come

Port of Seattle Commission endorsement to come

Seattle City Council

Seattle library levy

Bellevue City Council