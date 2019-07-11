By

Since May, The Seattle Times editorial board has been interviewing candidates for the Seattle and Bellevue city councils and the Port of Seattle, as well as vetting the Seattle library and King County parks levy.

Primary election ballots should arrive in mailboxes by about July 18 and should be returned or postmarked by Aug. 6.

To read more about the importance of local elections, read Opinion editor Kate Riley’s column.

Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.

Here are our endorsements so far. Check back later this month for a complete list.

Jump to endorsements for: 

 

Seattle City Council

Phillip Tavel, District 1

Seattle needs fresh perspective and expertise at City Hall. Voters in District 1 should elect defense attorney Phillip Tavel to City Council.

Read full endorsement →

Mark Solomon, District 2

Strengths: Solomon has a nuanced understanding of District 2's residents and the city's challenges with transportation, affordability, crime and supporting homeless residents.

Read full endorsement →

Egan Orion, District 3

Strengths: Orion is distinguished by his breadth of experience, community advocacy and commitment to making the council more collaborative and responsive to constituents.

Read full endorsement →

 

 

Seattle library levy

Voters should say yes to the Seattle library renewal levy, a modest tax increase for one of the city's most important services.

Read full endorsement →

 

Bellevue City Council

John Stokes, Position 1

Strengths: During a time of rapid regional growth, Bellevue has consistently been among the Eastside's most livable and vibrant cities. The leadership of Council member John Stokes has contributed to the city's success, and voters should elect him to a third term.

Read full endorsement →

Jeremy Barksdale, Position 3

Strengths: Planning commissioner and technology professional Jeremy Barksdale has the ability to improve the Eastside city's ability to adapt to the demands of ongoing regional growth.

Read full endorsement →

Janice Zahn, Position 5

Strengths: Incumbent Janice Zahn has shown the insight and broad governmental knowledge to deserve reelection to the Bellevue City Council.

Read full endorsement →

Jennifer Robertson, Position 7

Strengths: Through three terms on Bellevue's council, land-use attorney Jennifer Robertson has shown commendable stewardship of the prosperous city's resources. She deserves election to a fourth term.

Read full endorsement →

    The Seattle Times editorial board members are editorial page editor Kate Riley, Frank A. Blethen, Brier Dudley, Jennifer Hemmingsen, Mark Higgins, Derrick Nunnally and William K. Blethen (emeritus).

