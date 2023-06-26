Seattle City Council District 2 is the most racially diverse in the city, according to the U.S. Census. From Little Saigon to Rainier Beach, this diversity extends to incomes, housing and employment.

Community activist Tanya Woo is best able to represent all of South Seattle’s different voices.

Woo grew up on Beacon Hill, works in the Chinatown International District and lives in the Rainier Valley.

As lead volunteer with Chinatown International District Community Watch, Woo provided meals and other assistance to people living unsheltered. In a powerful example of her hands-on experience, she has administered the overdose prevention drug Narcan and distributed fentanyl testing strips.

Woo would have voted to adopt state law making public drug use illegal in Seattle, but stressed the need for more treatment options. The incumbent, Tammy Morales, called the proposed ordinance a “racist bill” and voted against it. The measure failed 5-4. Mayor Bruce Harrell has pledged to return the question to the council.

Also, Woo knows when to push back against government when it fails to take into account the needs of diverse neighborhoods. She helped successfully demand greater outreach and community involvement when King County planned a shelter expansion at the edge of the CID. The precariousness of the neighborhood was underscored when The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the neighborhood one of the 11 most endangered historic places for 2023.

Morales, the current council member for the district, is frequently criticized by small business owners in Little Saigon, Sodo and other neighborhoods for not seeming to care about endemic property crime and vandalism. Indeed, Morales said she often hears that complaint herself: “I hear the same thing when in fact I am engaging with people. I hear that I am not engaging with them.”

This may be due to her seeming lack of passion on issues involving small employers. A labor organizer before entering politics, she stressed social justice without apparently recognizing that social justice includes jobs, public safety and opportunity.

Woo understands that. Her family renovated and she managed the Louisa Hotel in the CID, which includes affordable apartments and shops.

“This is why I’m running. The cost of doing business is too high. We have broken windows, robberies on a daily basis. The thing we need is public safety. That is crippling our business community, our residential community,” she told the editorial board. “The time for ideology is over.”

The other candidate in the race, Margaret Elisabeth, a disabled veteran, has some good ideas, but Woo is clearly the most balanced and experienced candidate.

Voters in District 2 ought to choose Tanya Woo to represent all of the area’s diverse communities.