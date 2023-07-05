Residents of King County District 8 will elect a new voice as their representative on the County Council and their best choice is Sofia Aragon.

She was elected to the Burien City Council in 2022 and her fellow council members elected her mayor of the south county city. The vote of confidence her colleagues had in her ability to lead their city is shared by The Seattle Times editorial board in her ability to help lead King County.

In addition to serving as mayor, Aragon also is a registered nurse and executive director of the Washington Center for Nursing, an organization that advocates for nurses and to fortify a pipeline for those considering the field. We expect her to use her professional skills and the passion she has as a nurse serving the immigrant population to serve the political needs of a diverse King County.

Aragon would replace Joe McDermott, who after 12 years on the council decided not to seek reelection.

Though new to the political arena, Aragon’s ability to articulate her vision for the county in plain terms, void of political jargon and allegiance to ideology, proves that she’s still grounded in community and can truly be the people’s council member.

Among the issues facing the county Aragon said she’s prepared to address are the finances of Metro Transit, behavioral mental health and the fentanyl crisis.

When it comes to transit, declining ridership has led to cutbacks in service. Aragon said part of the problem is too many bus riders don’t pay. “I know that people may have minimal means but we need to address that and be frank about whether or not people are paying their fees and ask ourselves how are we going to address that,” Aragon told The Seattle Times editorial board. She also said the Council needs to support the level of safety “that riders deserve,’’ which would improve ridership.

With the fentanyl crisis, Aragon said one element missing in combating the problem is education. “We never talk about prevention. Like, this is what it can do to you. How is it different from other drugs. We’re not getting that message out. All we’re hearing is about the increase in deaths. That’s a gap I want to address.” That can be done, she said, by working with local schools to develop an education program focused on the use of opioids.

When it comes to homelessness, Aragon has a keen grip on the issue. However, one incident gives us pause. As mayor of Burien, Aragon and Burien’s city manager recently had to address the removal of an encampment on city property. King County offered the city $1 million by way of tiny houses and other assistance. We find it disappointing that Aragon did not, at the minimum, immediately acknowledge the offer while, as she said, she and the council are weighing other options.

However, Aragon’s opponent is Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, known broadly for her support of the defund-the-police movement in 2020-21, and as a then-active sympathizer with the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP. She also recently voted against the city codifying the state law that would make possession of illegal drugs a gross misdemeanor. Like her advocacy for defunding the police, her vote against a Democratic-led plan to address open-air use of drugs demonstrates a level of shortsightedness and disturbing disregard for public safety that is not needed in any government.

District 8 voters should elect Sofia Aragon as their next county council member.