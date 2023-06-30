An open seat in Seattle City Council District 1 provides voters in West Seattle, South Park, Pioneer Square and Sodo with an opportunity to reset how they are represented in City Hall.

In a crowded field, Rob Saka is the best candidate for the job.

A Delridge resident, Saka lived in foster care as a child. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and earned college and law degrees under the G.I. Bill. In the last few years, Saka served on government commissions to find a new Seattle police chief, redraw Metropolitan King County Council districts and review the King County Charter.

Life experiences give Saka the compassion and understanding essential to be an effective legislator. He’s also willing to have uncomfortable conversations to break through the council’s dithering.

“I overcame not just poverty but abject poverty,” he told the editorial board. He said he has experienced police brutality and wants to enforce greater accountability for officers. At the same time, he emphasized the need to rebuild the department and decrease response times for emergency calls.

Saka would have approved an ordinance prohibiting public drug use. The City Council defeated that measure 5-4. Mayor Bruce Harrell has pledged to reintroduce it. “It strikes the right balance between recognizing that public drug use is absolutely a public health crisis. But shame on us if we don’t recognize there is an important public safety aspect to it as well,” said Saka.

Advertising

On homelessness, Saka strikes the right balance between empathy and action. From his time as a foster child, Saka said: “I know what it’s like to feel uprooted and swept away.” But problem encampments must be tackled. He said the city should fund more immediate housing options such as tiny homes and safe lots for RVs.

The incumbent council member, Lisa Herbold, is not running for reelection. With Saka, voters can move past political litmus tests and ideological battles. “I’m here to focus on the basics of what I think a local city government can and should be delivering for folks — public safety, public infrastructure and public parks.”

The other candidates in the race are: Preston Anderson, a social worker; Lucy Barefoot, an outreach specialist with the Washington Office of the Secretary of State; Stephen Brown, president of Eltana bagels; Maren Costa, a climate activist; Jean Iannelli Craciun, a sociologist; longshoreman Mia Jacobson; and Phil Tavel, an administrative law judge.

Rob Saka has everything it takes to be an excellent council member. District 1 voters ought to send Saka to City Hall.