When it comes to electing a Seattle City Council member, voters deserve honesty.

That’s not what they’re getting with Dan Strauss.

In his reelection announcement for District 6, which includes Ballard, Greenlake, Fremont and parts of Magnolia, the first thing Strauss states is: “I have supported fully funding the Seattle Police Department staffing and hiring plans every year I have been in office.”

Let’s rewind. In 2020, when activists called for defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50%, Strauss said he was in “100% agreement” with their plan and believed the council must “define how 50% cuts occur,” he wrote on Twitter. The failed leadership of Strauss and many of his colleagues precipitated an exodus of more than 300 officers between the first quarters of 2020 (1,290) and this year (949).

Last year, Strauss and five other council members flouted Mayor Bruce Harrell’s request and voted to eliminate 80 unfilled SPD positions. Harrell wanted these positions to support his effort to rebuild the department to 1,450 officers.

Thankfully, frustrated District 6 voters have a very good choice: Pete Hanning.

The executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce has the experience, shared community values and connections to be an effective advocate for the district and a thoughtful, pragmatic lawmaker for the city.

Owner of the Red Door pub from 2001 to 2020, Hanning served on the North Precinct Advisory Council in 2001-2017 and again in 2022-2023, promoting partnerships between police and community members.

Responding to overwhelming public sentiment that wants a break from the ideological battles and grandstanding of the past four years, Hanning said he will focus on the basics: public safety, homelessness and responsible financial management.

The North Precinct, which includes District 6, has the city’s longest police response times for the most urgent emergencies and all other calls for service. Hanning would add greater urgency to hiring, deploy more police along Aurora Avenue and push to stand up an alternative to traditional law enforcement.

Hanning said he would have approved the 80 police positions that Strauss voted against.

Besides his wrong votes on public safety, Strauss, as chair of the Land Use Committee, was responsible for the debacle surrounding the recently passed new tree-cutting ordinance.

Despite a plea from the city’s own Urban Forest Commission to postpone the May 23 vote on an ordinance that the commission said violated city code and did not follow the Seattle Race and Social Justice Initiative’s Racial Equity Toolkit process, Strauss forged ahead. Seattle will undoubtedly be less green because of it.

The other candidates in the race — Dale Kutzera, a marketing professional; Jon Lisbin, a retired advertising business owner; Victoria Palmer, a self-identified civil rights activist; and Shea Wilson, a lawyer — all have interesting ideas but do not have Hanning’s strengths.

District 6 has an opportunity to break from the last four years and go with calm, confident leadership. Voters ought to choose Pete Hanning for City Council in the Aug. 1 primary election.