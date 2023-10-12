The race for Bellevue City Council Position 1 pits a multiterm council member who is a longtime public servant against a first-time candidate.

John Stokes has been on the council for more than a decade and has contributed to the city’s success in many ways.

But Paul Clark is the person The Seattle Times editorial board believes is needed to help lead Washington’s second largest city into the future.

As a business owner, Clark has a stake in the future success of the Bellevue economy. His community involvement outside of being an engineer speaks of his time management skills and dedication to his city. He has served on the Civil Service Commission and the Parks Board.

He is running on a platform of public safety, a thriving business community and support for the parks system. When it comes to the city’s police department, Clark said the city needs to close the staffing gap that exists when officers leave the department as the city recruits and hires more officers. He suggests offering competitive salaries and bonuses that will reflect the cost of living. He also supports the recently funded transit unit that will patrol Sound Transit’s expanded light-rail system, Eastlink. He said residents would like to see increased focus on enforcing laws governing property crimes, which he supports.

As owner of Factoria Labs, Clark says his technology background will help in his approach to make pragmatic decisions on behalf of the public and that technology is key to Bellevue’s future.

Clark supported Bellevue’s Parks and Open Space levy in 2022 and said if elected he would work to expand parks in Eastgate and Factoria.

Clark has criticized Stokes over his comments and tone that have offended constituents and at least one public official. While Clark calls for more civility in politics, as part of his campaign, Clark frequently negatively references Seattle. As a public official who will represent a city where a majority of its adult residents derive their incomes from Seattle, he should respect the contributions Seattle makes to the economy and culture of the Puget Sound.

Still, with the broad support Clark has mustered across various sectors of Bellevue and his experience in community service, he is the candidate who would best serve the people of Bellevue and should be elected to Position 7.