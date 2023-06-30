Of the four hopefuls running for Seattle City Council District 4, one candidate clearly rises to the top: Maritza Rivera.

Currently serving as deputy director of the city’s Office of Arts & Culture, where she helps oversee an $18 million budget, Rivera has the experience, skills and values to be an immediate strength on the City Council.

Incumbent Alex Pedersen is not running for reelection. The district includes Wallingford, University District and View Ridge.

Rivera puts public safety as her priority, saying she decided to enter the race after a student was shot and killed in Ingraham High School, which her kids attend.

To remedy long response times for emergency calls in North Seattle, Rivera would focus on hiring more cops. In a meeting with the editorial board, Rivera called council efforts to defund the police in 2020 a “huge mistake.” To rebuild the department, Rivera wants to see more outreach to young people, particularly those attending the city’s community colleges. In addition, she supports the North Precinct building improvements that have long been put on hold.

Rivera would have approved an ordinance prohibiting public drug use and she emphasized the need for more treatment for those struggling with addiction. The measure was defeated 5-4 on June 6. Mayor Bruce Harrell vowed to reintroduce it.

Advertising

On homelessness, Rivera appropriately calls for greater investment in tiny homes and hotel vouchers in addition to more apartments and other permanent housing. “Short term, temporary housing solutions are something we’re not giving as much focus on and it’s something we need to because we’ve got to get people off the streets,” she said. “The status quo is just not working.”

Rivera’s experience in the Mayor’s Office and as a former Seattle City Council staffer will make a big impact on budget deliberations. Seattle faces spending and tax challenges, and a City Council-created task force is currently considering new ways to bring in more taxpayer dollars. Rivera would prioritize doing the basics, a seemingly obvious principle that is often lost in City Hall.

“We need to make the hard choices,” she said. “I feel like this current City Council goes to increasing taxes first and they are not doing their due diligence. We need to start looking at the budget first — are the programs that we’re funding getting the outcomes we need or do we need to make shifts?”

The other candidates in the race stake out very different positions on public safety, taxes and other issues. Ron Davis, a business consultant; George Artem, who worked with veterans; and engineer Ken Wilson are thoughtful and well-intentioned. None can match Rivera’s civic experience. None of the other candidates reflect the district’s values as well as Rivera.

For Seattle City Council Position 4, voters ought to choose Maritza Rivera.