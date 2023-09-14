When it comes to overseeing elections, King County voters deserve a leader with experience and who is dedicated to fairness and open to innovation. Julie Wise brings that and more to the election office and should be reelected to a third term in November.

Since the 2020 elections, Wise has fought off voter intimidation efforts, answered thousands of calls and emails about election fraud, and worked to make sure voters can exercise their right with confidence in the election process.

To increase voter participation, Wise advocates educating high school students about the importance of voting and for preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds. She said her office has hired a consultant to help get teens engaged in voter education early. Her work has paid off with 91% of voting-eligible King County residents registered to vote.

Wise has worked for King County Elections for 23 years, starting as a clerk working the phone bank. Since she was first elected in 2015, the county has greatly expanded ballot drop box locations from 10 to more than 75.

Wise supported Senate Bill 5208, which became law this spring. The law allows for online voter registration using the last four digits of a person’s Social Security number.

In addition, Seattle will need Wise’s expertise as it prepares to switch to ranked-choice voting by fall 2027.

Advertising

When it comes to ballot integrity, Washington’s vote-by-mail system is among the country’s safest. Yet that did not stop some from stoking fear among residents that shadiness was taking place at elections offices here and across the state. With former President Donald Trump likely to reactivate teams of conspiracy theorists for the 2024 election, King County needs an election director who can intelligently defend our voting system. Wise is that person.

However, we do find troubling a recent incident in which the Republican and Democratic parties were not notified or invited to witness a Logic and Accuracy Test of a new backup server. Wise defends this by claiming state law doesn’t require such witnesses, but acknowledges that her office will notify both parties in the future. Additionally, a security camera that normally would have recorded the test was inoperable. “This was a series of unfortunate events but we have put things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Wise told the editorial board.

Wise’s opponent, Doug Basler, did not make himself available to The Seattle Times editorial board for an endorsement interview. Among his ideas for the office is a return to in-person, paper-ballot voting. In a region where technology abounds, King County residents expect elected officials to be forward-thinking, not stuck in decades gone by. Voters should again put their confidence in Julie Wise for King County elections director.