These have not been an easy few years for Seattle City Council District 3 — Capitol Hill, the Central Area and Madison Park.

In 2020, the world’s attention turned to the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) only to watch anti-police protests devolve into chaos that claimed the lives of two young Black men. At the time, Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream posted a sign asking armed police not to enter its Capitol Hill location so as to not upset its employees. That move took on a different flavor when the company recently joined others in filing legal actions against the city claiming they were harmed when police left the area during CHOP.

The current District 3 council member, Kshama Sawant, routinely bashes cops and then turned around and criticized the department last year for failing to show sufficient vigor when responding to calls about vandalism at her house.

In 2021, Sawant survived a recall by 310 votes out of 41,002 cast.

You get the picture. This is a very progressive part of town that needs stability, a lot less hypocrisy and a representative who is open to hearing all points of view. Thankfully, District 3 voters have an excellent choice on the ballot: Joy Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth knows the district. She is a third-generation Seattleite born and raised in the Central District. Her grandmother, Dorothy Hollingsworth, was the first Black woman in the state to serve on a school board. Hollingsworth works for Northwest Harvest. She is also COO of Hollingsworth Cannabis Company.

She lists her top priorities as community and public safety, homelessness and small businesses.

Advertising

When asked about public safety by the editorial board, Hollingsworth appropriately recognized that Capitol Hill, the Central District and Madrona have different concerns. But a common denominator is the need to hire more police and decrease response times to emergency calls, she said.

“I know a lot of business owners who are funding their own private security to ensure they have a safe environment for their staff and patrons. That’s a concern because, as a government, we should be taking that on,” she said.

Indeed, ensuring public safety across all neighborhoods is in the City of Seattle Charter.

Hollingsworth said she would have voted against an ordinance prohibiting public drug use. The City Council defeated that measure 5-4. Mayor Bruce Harrell later convened a work group to study the issue and has pledged to reintroduce the measure.

We would have liked to have seen Hollingsworth support the original ordinance, which complied with state law and included strong provisions for diversion and treatment. However, Hollingsworth said she would support the work group’s recommendation.

On homelessness, Hollingsworth supports more shelters, day centers and RV lots — actions that can be accomplished faster than building permanent apartments.

Advertising

She calls small businesses the “heartbeat of the city.” To take advantage of big public investments such as the Seattle Convention Center and Waterfront Park, Hollingsworth wants to see safer and more welcoming ways for people to walk from downtown to Capitol Hill and vice versa. She would expand city programs that have proved successful in helping businesses open and thrive.

There are many candidates in this race: Shobhit Agarwal, who works in retail; Ry Armstrong, an artist and activist; Andrew Ashiofu, a clinical program manager; Alex Cooley, a substitute teacher; Bobby Goodwin, a public defender; Efrain Hudnell, a deputy prosecuting attorney; and Alex Hudson, executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition.

Joy Hollingsworth has the experience, sensibilities and values to be a champion for District 3 and a trusted leader on the City Council.