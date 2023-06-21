King County is at a crossroads. The Regional Homelessness Authority is about to change leadership. Metro Transit’s ridership is down and it has cut service by 4% due to shortages in drivers, maintenance crews and supplies. And county voters recently approved a $1 billion levy, collected over nine years, to help those who experience mental health crises.

Voters will be choosing new members of the Metropolitan King County Council, starting with the Aug. 1 primary. For District 4, The Times recommends longtime immigrant rights advocate Jorge Barón.

The challenges require bold, creative leadership from the Metropolitan King County Council. Barón has the experience, skills and passion needed to help craft policy for county government.

Barón, 50, would replace current Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who is not seeking reelection.

Among his suggestions for the new leadership with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority is to create two-year work plans that would allow stakeholders to measure outcomes and focus on accountability.

As a former chief executive officer of the Northwest Immigration Rights Project, Barón brings executive experience and a needed connection with serving everyday people. Barón, whose family migrated to the U.S. when he was 13, has used his Yale law degree to help protect the rights and advance the lives of immigrants throughout the state, and nationally.

Recognizing that about 25% of King County residents are born outside of the U.S., Barón understands the need to center equity in his decision-making, and acknowledges the effect systemic racism has on individuals.

This year he successfully lobbied the state Legislature to increase funding for legal support and community safety programs within the Department of Commerce from $4 million to $8 million.

In addition, he was part of a coalition that successfully advocated for the creation of the Washington Immigrant Relief Fund that provided support for thousands of migrant workers who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but who otherwise would not qualify for federal assistance.

When it comes to the creation of the voter-approved county crisis centers, we expect Barón to use his expertise to ensure the implementation and behavior care will be culturally competent and accessible to all segments of the community. He acknowledges that the issue will require more funding than the $1 billion to be spent initially. He should use his political connections to bring about additional funding for the centers.

Two other candidates for the seat, King County budget and policy manager Becka Johnson Poppe and Sarah Reyneveld, who is managing assistant attorney general with the state attorney general’s office, are well qualified and knowledgeable about county challenges and opportunities.

But Barón’s experience with effecting change for marginalized communities gives him the edge in this race.