The city of Bellevue will need steady council leadership to help navigate the challenges in the next two years. In the race for Position 5, incumbent Janice Zahn is the most qualified candidate to tackle the growing city’s comprehensive plan update and transportation challenges.

Zahn was first elected in 2017 to a two-year term. She has depth of knowledge in issues such as homelessness and growth.

Her background in civil engineering for the Port of Seattle informs decisions on transportation and planning.

Zahn also has a master’s in public administration, sits on the board of directors for the National League of Cities and of The Sophia Way homeless shelter for women. Such experience will continue to benefit the region as it prepares for the first expansion of the Sound Transit light rail on the Eastside early next year and as it grapples with how to develop affordable housing in a city that has experienced rapid growth in high-end residential housing.

When it comes to public safety, an issue of great concern to residents in Bellevue and elsewhere, Zahn said she has supported increasing funding to the police and fire departments, supported allowing officers to take home work vehicles and the implementation of the Community Center for Alternative Programs, a program run by King County that offers alternatives to incarceration.

As for expanding affordable housing, Zahn acknowledged the city has a crisis and needs to move faster in solving it. She said Bellevue will have to come up with more revenue and partnerships to address the need.

Advertising

“We are going to have to have serious conversation about who are the other partners,” Zahn said. “How do we leverage at the state and federal level to get even more investments? And do we need to bring back inclusionary zoning?”

Her opponent, Betsi Hummer, is a retired business owner, has deep roots in Bellevue and shows a sincere desire to give back to the city where she was raised and where she chose to raise her family.

But when it comes to specific ideas for applying pragmatic solutions to problems in a collaborative way, Zahn has the edge.