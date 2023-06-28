The Port of Seattle is one of the region’s major economic engines, making the port commissioner race one of its most crucial. In poll after poll, voters have cited economic issues as more important to them than any other.

Incumbent Commissioner Fred Felleman, who has served in Position 5 for the past six years, has the experience and knowledge to help keep that engine purring.

Felleman is an environmentalist who studied southern resident orcas at the University of Washington and later founded the Port’s Energy and Sustainability Committee. He also serves as the commission’s tribal liaison and has worked with the Suquamish and Muckleshoot, believing strongly in bringing them on board when making Port decisions that will impact their communities.

Importantly, Felleman understands larger geopolitical shifts as well, and grasps the economic implications of trends in Asian trade routes from China to Vietnam, India and elsewhere.

Felleman also sees that the Port is one of the state’s major sources of income and employment, and not a political instrument.

In June 2021, when pro-Palestinian “Block the Boat” protesters targeted the publicly traded, Israel-based ZIM San Diego, Port officials accommodated the protesters’ demonstration while ensuring the safety of workers and maintaining the Port’s reputation as a reliable gateway for international trade. “We are not in favor of playing politics,” Felleman told the editorial board.

But, he adds, the Port is not primarily a profit generator. What matters most is its ability to create and maintain jobs, and on that matter, his record speaks for itself.

Despite the China-U.S. trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent supply-chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine War and numerous other obstacles, the number of new employees hired at the Port rose from 24 in 2021 to 141 in 2023. There have been more job openings created, more interviews conducted and more employment trainings completed.

“We should be judged by our ability to create jobs,” Felleman told the board.

Challenging him are Todd Curtis, a risk assessment professional and systems engineer, and Jesse Tam, a former banker and current board director for the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Both qualified candidates offer solutions that draw upon their strengths. Curtis promises improved integration methods while Tam wants to address budgetary issues. But neither candidate has the depth of experience or knowledge to match Felleman’s.

Voters ought to re-elect Fred Felleman to continue his work as Port commissioner.