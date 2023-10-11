None of Dave Hamilton’s six adult children live in Bellevue in part because of the high cost of housing. He’s running for Bellevue City Council Position 7 to address the lack of affordable housing, among other issues. The Times editorial board recommends Hamilton as the candidate most qualified to fill the vacant seat.

“We want to look at lower-price housing options. It could be a micro apartment. We could have some level of middle housing. Some level of ADUs (accessible dwelling units),” said Hamilton. “None of these things on their own provides a solution but taking them together, I think we can do it.”

Hamilton said he would be open to either having a requirement or an incentive for developers to include below-market-rate units in new multiunit projects.

Hamilton owns a delivery business, and serves on the board of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and on the Bellevue Parks and Community Services board.

About parks, Hamilton said the city needs to preserve and expand green spaces and develop new parks and trails.

Like most candidates, public safety is on Hamilton’s list of priorities. The 18 months it took to negotiate a new contract with the police guild was too long, he said. He wants to see a contract in place when the current one expires in two years.

Advertising

He also agrees with the council’s unanimous support of the Blake fix, which the state Legislature passed this summer to make drug possession and public use a gross misdemeanor.

“I’m glad we’re taking a more holistic look at addiction. We certainly don’t want every call to 911 to result in a trip to jail or to the emergency room but in some cases I think that’s kind of the last resort for lifesaving intervention,” he told the editorial board.

A former board member for The Sophia Way homeless shelter for women, Hamilton said the city needs to do more to stem homelessness. Adding to the housing supply would help keep people from becoming homeless. Yet, he thinks those experiencing homelessness should not be allowed to camp in parks since those spaces are shared with the public.

Hamilton’s opponent is Bill Hirt, a perennial candidate whose fixation with Sound Transit as the only topic of interest makes him unfit to serve a community whose needs go far beyond public transit.

Hamilton would bring a measured approach to problem-solving to Bellevue’s City Council and a spirit of collaboration.