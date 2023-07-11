North Seattle’s City Council District 5 is geographically the furthest from City Hall.

It takes a strong advocate with insider experience to make the voices of Bitter Lake, Greenwood and Lake City residents heard.

That skill set belongs to Cathy Moore.

Moore served as a King County Superior Court judge and policy adviser to former Councilmember Richard Conlin. She is former chair of the Seattle Human Rights Commission.

As a judge, Moore said she “became frustrated with the limitations of the job. I wanted an opportunity to address the societal problems I saw in the courtroom proactively and upstream.”

The current council member, Debora Juarez, is not running for reelection.

Citing her top priorities as public safety, homelessness and affordability, Moore said she would work cooperatively with other council members, Mayor Bruce Harrell and City Attorney Ann Davison for the benefit of the district.

The North Precinct, which includes District 5, has the city’s longest police response times for the most urgent emergencies and all other calls for service. To help remedy this unacceptable situation, Moore rightly wants to split the North Precinct, just like the South and Southwest precincts serve the residents in those neighborhoods.

Moore also supports Harrell’s goal of hiring more police.

In an interview with the editorial board, Moore said she would have voted for the public drug use ordinance that failed at the City Council by 5-4. Harrell later formed a work group and vowed to reintroduce the measure.

On homelessness, Moore wants more tiny homes and RV lots. But her personal experiences helping people in the system make her frustrated by the bureaucracy and red tape. She advocates for 24-hour access at all shelters. When it comes to revitalizing Aurora Avenue North and Lake City Way Northeast, Moore stresses pedestrian safety, helping small businesses and working with local landlords who are holding on to underused properties.

She supports a possible local capital gains tax but says the council should also look at reducing current regressive taxes. “Before we implement any new tax we need to go back and ensure we are spending prudently currently.”

Besides Moore, there are nine candidates on the ballot: Boegart Bibby, an IT supervisor; Lucca Murdoch Howard, a college student; Nilu Jenks, a community advocate; Shane Macomber, a payee coordinator; ChrisTiana ObeySumner, a social equity consultant; Tye Reed, an operations director; Justin Simmons, former president of the Metropolitan Democratic Club of Seattle; Bobby J. Tucker, a former mayoral candidate; and Rebecca Williamson, a rail yard switchman.

Cathy Moore will eschew ideological debates and hit the ground running for District 5 residents. Voters ought to send her to City Hall.