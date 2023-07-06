While elections provide an opportunity for voters to fine-tune, or even overhaul government, there is also value in institutional knowledge and keeping a steady hand on the tiller during times of great upheaval.

For these reasons, Bellevue voters should return District 2 incumbent Carolyn Watson to the school board, where she has served since 2015.

During those eight years, significant demographic shifts have come to the district once synonymous with affluent high-achievers. Bellevue still boasts impressive outcomes. But not for all kids. There’s a 40-point difference in performance between white students and Black.

Low-income children now comprise nearly a quarter of Bellevue’s student body, a greater portion than ever before. Which means their needs are changing, requiring more resources devoted to academic intervention. That scenario is unfolding in the face of a $31 million budget hole and declining enrollments that have already prompted the closure of two elementary schools.

These would be daunting challenges for any school board, and there will be more closures to come, likely affecting a middle school, says Watson. She is determined that the district handle communication around this transition better than it did last spring.

In March, word about elementary school closures left parents feeling blindsided, and the backlash was intense — particularly since the upheaval landed most heavily on low-income families. No surprise that a parent seeking to represent those voices on the school board rose from this foment. That parent is James vanRosmalen. (A third would-be candidate, Ryan Sugden, did not respond to The Times’ invitations to attend an endorsement interview.)

Advertising

VanRosmalen describes his campaign as “grassroots,” referring to himself as a renter who will offer “a respectful dissenting opinion” in a city full of home-owning millionaires.

But he does not sound hopeful about turning the district into a welcoming community for people like himself.

“I’ll likely leave Bellevue after my kids are through school in four years,” he said.

That frankness is refreshing. But it stands in stark contrast to Watson, who continues to serve, though her child graduated six years ago.

Much of vanRosmalen’s criticism of Bellevue — particularly its longstanding inequities and blind spots around the needs of neurodivergent students — is valid. Watson appears to agree, noting her own childhood in a family whose tight finances sometimes kept her from enjoying field trips and extracurricular activities.

But her answer is to gradually steer the district toward a new true north, rather than blowing up the system.

“We have to work in the realm of the possible,” she says. “I get the impatience, but we are moving in the right direction.”

In sum, Bellevue is changing fast. Watson, despite being a longtime insider, possesses the necessary experience in both policy and personal history to represent it. But we hope she keeps her ear to the ground by continuing to listen to the parents vanRosmalen represents.