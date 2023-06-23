Seattle voters have every reason to feel whiplashed these past four years.

Perhaps no council member has veered from one position to the next as often and as dramatically as Andrew Lewis, who represents District 7 — downtown, Queen Anne and parts of Magnolia.

It is difficult for the City Council to develop and pass cohesive policy in the best of circumstances. With Lewis on the dais, it’s never the best of circumstances.

In his place, voters should choose Bob Kettle, member of the West Precinct Advisory Council and former U.S. Navy officer.

Most recently, Lewis was the swing vote that killed an ordinance that would have conformed Seattle Municipal Code with state law prohibiting public drug use and emphasizing treatment and diversion.

Earlier, Lewis told The Times he intended to approve the measure. In fact, that was his plan until the very last moment. “I made a call to shake up this entire discussion,” he told the editorial board, noting that he was concerned about a possible lack of enforcement.

Lewis’ vote and the demise of the ordinance continues to reverberate. Mayor Bruce Harrell convened a work group to come up with consensus and resubmit drug use legislation in the next few weeks.

In April, Lewis voted on a bill to cap late-rent fees in committee, and then changed his mind on the final vote. And of course, Lewis expressed full-throated support for defunding the police in 2020 only to reverse course again. Now he chastises his council colleagues for cutting police positions in last year’s budget, which he termed “stealth defunding of the police.”

Lewis has some good ideas about supporting more tiny home villages and setting up a civilian alternative to police for nonemergency calls, but his inconsistency is just too much for voters to bear.

“It’s of great concern. We’ve had too much back-and-forth,” said Kettle. “It goes to the idea of leadership.”

Kettle said he would have co-sponsored the drug use ordinance as part of his focus on public safety, public health and homelessness.

“We cannot succeed in public safety if we don’t also succeed in public health — behavioral health and addiction,” he told the board. “They are two sides of the same coin.”

On the city budget, Kettle stresses accountability and transparency. Before considering the city’s tax structure, he wants to know whether City Hall is facing a deficit or has a spending problem.

Other candidates in the race, Isabelle Kerner, a self-employed business owner; Aaron Marshall, a Seattle police officer; software engineer Wade Sowders; and bakery owner Olga Sagan all bring interesting perspectives. None matches the breadth of understanding about the many challenges facing Seattle as Kettle.

District 7 voters should move in a new direction and elect Bob Kettle for stable, competent leadership on the Seattle City Council in the Aug. 1 primary.