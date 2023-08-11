Popular ideas about preschool usually involve a soft focus on cuddly kids, not the stuff of tough public policy or hard numbers. But that is a misconception. In truth, the benefits of high-quality early education are economic as much as educational. On both counts, Washington is falling short — and costing itself.

More than half of all youngsters in this state start kindergarten behind other kids on language, literacy skills, math preparation or the simple ability to absorb information, according to the most recent numbers from the WaKIDS measure of kindergarten readiness. That is surely because only 60% of all 3- and 4-year-olds here are enrolled in preschool.

Meanwhile, 83% of children in affluent homes get early education. Is it any wonder, then, that academic outcomes between different student groups start early and persist all the way through high school?

A rigorous study found that Washington ranks 38th in the nation in providing publicly funded quality programs. If this state is serious about getting more local kids into good jobs that earn a living wage, public preschool must be part of the conversation.

This is not a debate about babysitting. High-quality programs use research-based curricula attuned to brain development and designed to prepare children for learning the concepts they’ll need to read and compute. Providing that to all children would not be cheap. A 2021 proposal exploring the idea, spearheaded by former state Rep. Ruth Kagi and Tim Burgess, who is now Seattle’s deputy mayor, estimates that it would cost between $795 million and $1.5 billion annually.

It’s a worthwhile investment. And the business community has an interest in it too. Research from the state Department of Commerce found that 36% of parents either quit jobs and training programs or were laid off, due to their problems finding affordable child care. The impact on a family’s income is obvious. But companies also take a hit, reporting more than $2 billion in direct costs associated with employee turnover for this reason.

A third study analyzing a decade of results from universal preschool in Tulsa, Oklahoma, further underscores the message: Preparing low-income children to enter first grade ready to learn has gains that last and may be the best tool government has to end intergenerational poverty.

That research followed 75 low-income children. Half of them were enrolled in Tulsa Educare, a high-quality preschool program, as toddlers. The other half were in less rigorous programs, or none at all. By third grade, long after leaving Educare, those children were scoring at the national average on measures of comprehension, vocabulary and math — meaning that they performed as well as more affluent students.

Creating universal Pre-K from scratch would be daunting. But Washington already has a successful model to build on, the Seattle Preschool Program, which is free to a family of four making up to $105,000 annually. Since it began in 2015, the Seattle program — which is currently accepting students — has educated 6,500 youngsters, and measures of kindergarten readiness among them have climbed, though not as sharply as some might like.

Universal preschool will not cure all social ills. But in a state where quality child care is prohibitively expensive even for middle-income families, the ability to put kids on a path to success in school and beyond, while allowing their parents to pursue careers and greater economic stability, is a win.

Just do the math.