By Monday, King County’s Crisis Care Centers levy was passing with about 57% of the vote. Supporters appropriately declared victory.

Now, actions must follow words.

Residents should commend themselves for their generosity. In these times of high grocery, gas and housing prices, raising regional property taxes is no small thing. The Times editorial board supported the measure, but noted its high price tag and concerns that focusing on a crisis response may come at the expense of funding more permanent solutions for those with severe behavioral health issues. This was a place to start.

The levy is expected to raise $1.25 billion over nine years, increasing property taxes by a rate of 14.5 cents per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value. Across King County, a homeowner with a property valued at the median of $694,000 would pay about $121 more annually in taxes.

Let this editorial serve as a time capsule to be opened when the levy expires in 2032.

This is what voters were expecting: Five new crisis care centers in King County, as promised. Not two. Not three. No excuses that construction costs were higher than expected, or it was tough to get permits or communities were less welcoming than boosters expected them to be.

Overpromising and under-delivering on public projects is the status quo (see Sound Transit and local homelessness efforts). The centerpiece of the Crisis Care Centers levy was crisis care centers. Five of them.

The levy’s pledge to preserve and restore residential treatment beds was a little squishier, so let’s be clear. King County said it would create about 100 beds to get back to 2018 levels, when there were 355 beds providing community-based residential care for people with mental health needs. That was what King County Executive Dow Constantine and other politicians said they would do with the money taxpayers handed them. So do it.

The levy also said it would improve career opportunities for behavioral care workers. There must be demonstrable increases not only in wages, but retention as well.

And, in 2032, when this new levy is up for its first renewal, whoever is in office at that time should note: Please do not double or triple property taxes and say it is necessary to accomplish the things you or your predecessors promised to do in 2023. Just don’t.

Good intentions are cheap and plentiful. In the afterglow of the Crisis Care Centers levy victory at the ballot box, let there be no doubt: True success comes not in getting a measure passed, but in fulfilling promises made — no excuses and no equivocations.