Elon Musk finally bought Twitter. Here’s hoping that his better angels inspire him to uphold democracy and a civil society on the social-media platform.

Musk didn’t inspire confidence out of the gate. In just the first few days after he took over Twitter, he fired most of the executives and tweeted out a link to an article featuring false claims about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. He later deleted the debunked tweet, but not before it had been retweeted 28,000 times, liked 100,000 times and seen by who knows how many of his 112 million followers. On Friday, Musk notified some of the employees of layoffs.

Musk must do better.

The fear among the Twitterati and progressives is that he will transform Twitter into a hellscape of racism, bigotry and conspiracy theories. He has promised to make it a forum for a much wider array of ideas, some of which many people will find odious.

In fairness, Twitter skirted hell-adjacent neighborhoods before Musk. @Haters have been tweeting for a long time. One-in-five adult Twitter users in the United States reported to a Pew Research survey that they have experienced harassment or abusive behavior on the platform. Almost all users (91%) say they see inaccurate or misleading information tweeted.

Regular Americans might wonder what the big deal is. Less than a quarter of U.S. adults even use Twitter, compared with 70% who are on Facebook and 81% on YouTube. The average person doesn’t know what a blue checkmark is nor why Musk thinks it might be worth $8 per month.

But Twitter matters a lot in modern political, cultural and social discourse. It’s where politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists and other movers and shakers share ideas and find out what’s happening. A broad-based Twitter feed grants insight into the zeitgeist even as it shapes that zeitgeist.

Musk says he will create a “content moderation council” for Twitter and won’t make any major content decisions nor reinstate any accounts (like former President Donald Trump’s) until it is in place. That’s a sound move. Even if it doesn’t placate his harshest critics, it at least should earn him the benefit of the doubt until we see more. Musk has owned Twitter for only a week. Whether it excels or fails is up to him. If he implements his content moderation council well, it could keep the trolls and worse at bay.

Remember, Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter. He has a financial incentive not to run it into the ground. He has a moral one, too. The question is whether he realizes it.