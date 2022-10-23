City Hall Park and the area around the King County Courthouse — both under the city’s purview — have long had issues with public safety. That it all came to a head during the pandemic, as a sprawling encampment took over the park, is not a surprise.

What was unexpected was the speedy agreement in November between King County Executive Dow Constantine and then-Mayor Jenny Durkan to transfer ownership of the park. That was followed in December by the Metropolitan King County Council voting to approve a land swap between the city and the county.

All that was left was Seattle City Council approval and the county could take over responsibility for the space, with plans to keep it open to the public while improving security for courthouse workers, jurors, visitors and the surrounding community.

However, the promise of local government acting quickly to solve a problem was too good to be true. The deal fell apart under the weight of a new city administration and criticism from neighborhood groups and homelessness advocates.

Instead of a swift resolution, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has included $2.8 million for the park as part of his proposed budget. Under his plan, the park — which has been fenced off for 14 months — would reopen and include an event space and the restoration of the fountain at Prefontaine Place.

Harrell’s plan is welcome, but it remains a promise contingent upon council approval, as well as an uphill fight against the city’s history of inaction. Compare that to King County, which was ready to step in, do what was needed and keep the park a priority as part of its downtown campus.

Advertising

The county offered the Pioneer Square neighborhood park the kind of long-term focus that neither Seattle’s mayor nor its understaffed police department can guarantee.

King County Presiding Judge Patrick Oishi, who was one of 33 judges who signed a letter last year asking the city to close the park following the stabbing death of a homeless man, said the court wanted the county to take over but that he is hopeful that Harrell’s plan will succeed.

“The overarching concern of the court is providing access to justice. If users of the courthouse are not safe accessing the courthouse, then access is being denied,” he said. “King County Superior Court does not believe that’s acceptable.”

Clearly, it isn’t. If the city is not willing to part with City Hall Park, then it must commit to revitalize the space as well as ensure that everyone in the community feels welcome and safe to visit.

That’s a clear measure of success to hold Harrell accountable.