The Puget Sound region might no longer be ground zero for music like it was back in the heydays of Nirvana, Soundgarden and Sleater-Kinney, but Seattle’s musical bona fides are still strong. Congratulations to hometown hero Brandi Carlile for winning three Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Carlile and her bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth are Seattle through and through. They grew up in the area, formed a band here and come back here. They flourished in a city that had — and still has — the infrastructure of small venues that allow a fledgling act to learn, grow and break out. Most acts never see Carlile’s level of fame, but musical passion thrives here among performers and fans alike.

Carlile also stands as a hero to the LGBTQ+ community here and across the globe. Her wife and their two daughters introduced her rocking live performance at the awards show.

Over the years, Carlile has won nine Grammys from 24 nominations. Her fantastic music isn’t easily pigeonholed. Her songs range from folk and Americana to country and rock. And this year she won the Grammy for best rock performance with her single “Broken Horses.” Accepting the award, she thanked the usual suspects plus “everybody in Seattle that made us want to strive for this incredible accolade.”

There’s no need to thank us. Thank you for doing us proud!

If Carlile’s win was cause for celebration, there was one other bittersweet Seattle moment at the Grammys.

Beyoncé set a record for most lifetime Grammy wins with her 32nd award. Kudos to her, but in doing so, she moved out of a tie with Seattle-reared Quincy Jones who has won 28 Grammys over his storied career as a producer and musician.

Jones will always have a privileged spot in the Puget Sound’s music pantheon.