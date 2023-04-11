“The world is watching.”

Those were the parting words of Nashville, Tennessee, Democrat Justin Jones, a state representative in the Tennessee General Assembly, just before the legislative body expelled him and Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, Thursday. Their offense? Disturbing the decorum of the Legislature by joining more than 1,000 protesters who pleaded with lawmakers to offer more than thoughts and prayers in response to a mass shooting.

Jones was reinstated Monday by vote of the Nashville City Council, and Pearson anticipates the Shelby County Commission will do the same for him this week.

Jones and Pearson, both in their late 20s, are now known around the world as political martyrs in the fight for reform in gun laws and the preservation of democracy.

Pearson and Jones, along with fellow Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, stood up last week to make sure the voices of roughly 220,000 constituents are heard in the gun reform debate, after Republicans repeatedly cut off their microphones over several days. They took a page out of the playbook of the Rev. Martin Luther King, who said the true form of protest is nonviolent disobedience.

In Tennessee, righteous civil disobedience met a disturbing allegiance to the gun industry and politics tinged with racism.

In the 134 years of Washington’s statehood, only one lawmaker has been expelled by his colleagues, in 1933, after accusations of statutory rape. That’s a far cry from the charge of merely standing in the legislative chamber leading a call to ban assault weapons. Before Jones and Pearson, nine people had been expelled from the Tennessee Legislature: one in 2022 after being convicted of fraud, one in 2016 after being accused of sexual misconduct, one in 1980 for accepting a bribe and six members were expelled in 1866 for refusing to ratify the 14th Amendment.

In the end, what could be considered a tutorial on structural racism, the General Assembly voted to expel the two Black lawmakers but not Johnson, who is white. Johnson acknowledged the vote “might have to do with the color of my skin.”

As Pearson said on the floor minutes before being expelled: “The movement for justice can never die, because the heart for justice can never be killed. Because it lives and beats in each and every one of us.”

The world is indeed watching. But is it listening?