Whether Seattle’s lush tree canopy rebounds or we become a city of stumps is at stake as the City Council considers draft tree-protection regulations.

After Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled his proposed legislation last month, council members filed more than 50 amendments in recent days. That is an unusually high number and a testament to the contested and highly-detailed nature of tree protection.

The process did not get off to a good start. In a letter to council members, the Urban Forestry Commission, which was created to advise the mayor and council on policy and regulations, noted that Harrell’s draft “appears to have been developed behind closed doors.”

The UFC supported several elements of Harrell’s proposal, including lowering the size threshold of “exceptional” tree designation, requiring more street trees when developing or remodeling new homes, and reducing tree removal when no development is proposed.

Weigh in Contact Seattle City Council: council@seattle.gov or 206-684-8888. More

But the commission raised serious concerns, which are reflected in several amendments drafted by Councilmember Alex Pedersen. The council should adopt Pedersen’s recommendations to make tree protections meaningful.

Advertising

Pedersen proposed eliminating a section in the proposed ordinance that guarantees developers the right to build on 85% of the lot. The UFC called the section “ill-advised” and noted it could result in hundreds of acres of canopy loss.

Another Pedersen amendment would require an inch-for-inch replacement of trees removed by developers, rather than allowing them to replace a mature tree with a tiny sapling. For example, if a developer cuts down a 24-inch diameter regulated tree, it should be replaced with six 4-inch trees instead of one.

In a new off-site planting and payment system, property owners would be given the ability to cut trees and pay into a fund that plants new ones elsewhere. But the payment ought to be high enough to actually nurture trees to maturity. The Trees for Seattle Parks program estimates the cost of planting and growing trees over a five-year period at about $4,000. That’s a good place to start for any “payment in lieu” system, and it should be in the final ordinance.

“City Council must heavily amend this tree legislation, because it’s supposed to be a tree protection bill — not a profits protection bill,” said Pedersen. “It’s finally time to put up or shut up about wanting to advance the city’s public health and environment by protecting Seattle’s dwindling tree infrastructure urgently needed to survive climate change heat waves — and the amendments we choose to adopt will prove where we really stand.”

A recent Tree Canopy Assessment by the Office of Sustainability & Environment determined that the city lost 255 acres of canopy between 2016 and 2021, an area approximately the size of Green Lake.

Given the Legislature’s preemption of local land-use laws and the end of current residential zoning in Seattle, the decline of the city’s precious trees could rapidly escalate. Threats are mounting.

On Wednesday, the council’s Land Use Committee will begin voting on amendments. A final ordinance is expected to be considered next month.

For residents who care about the urban environment and social justice, keep an eye on your representatives in City Hall. Make sure Seattle ends up with tree regulations that match the Emerald City’s ethics and values.