Presidents Day is here, and the 2024 presidential primary season has soft-launched, like it or not.

Technically, “Presidents Day” isn’t a federal holiday. In 1968, Congress designated the third Monday of February as “Washington’s Birthday,” and has never changed it. Ironically that third Monday never actually falls on the first president’s actual birthday, Feb. 22.

But people started calling it Presidents Day, and it stuck. Here in Washington, the only state named after a president, it’s “Presidents Day” under state law.

Whatever name one uses, it’s kind of a second-tier holiday. July Fourth gets fireworks; Thanksgiving has a feast. Presidents Day has mattress sales.

This year, the slow launch of the 2024 presidential primary season is underway. So far, only two Republicans have declared their candidacy, former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. More will launch campaigns in the coming weeks. By this time four years ago, 10 Democrats had declared.

On the Democratic side, everyone is waiting to see what President Joe Biden will do. He’s indicated that he will run again but has not officially declared. Maybe he will pull a Polk.

President James K. Polk had a successful first term. One highlight was acquisition of the Oregon Territory, which includes the lands that are now Washington state. Then he chose not to seek reelection.

Polk died a few months after leaving office, so the octogenarian Biden shouldn’t go full Polk.

According to polls, a majority of Americans don’t want a Biden vs. Trump rematch in 2024. There’s a mood in the country for a new generation of leadership. But the Democratic nomination appears to be Biden’s if he wants it, and Trump still has strong support from the hardcore Republican base.

Most Americans probably aren’t paying close attention to the 2024 races just yet. That’s probably best for their sanity. Enjoy a day off today, if you’re lucky enough to get it, and the promise of spring weather around the corner. After all, Congress put Washington’s birthday and other holidays on Mondays so that more workers could have three-day weekends that would “bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation.” There’s plenty of time for campaigns and partisan primaries after Presidents Day.