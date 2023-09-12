Washington’s Supreme Court has clarified a lingering question about the state’s obligation to fund all parts of a child’s education. But last week’s decision still leaves thousands of kids in poor districts at a disadvantage — unfinished business for lawmakers to tackle in the upcoming Legislative session.

In the tiny Wahkiakum school district, that can’t come soon enough.

Wahkiakum’s story may be extreme, but it is not unique. In that district, where most students are low-income, the high school has had no significant upgrade since it was built in 1962, because local homeowners repeatedly refuse to shell out for those costs. Students, as a result, are trying to learn beneath ceilings that leak, while shivering under blankets because the heating system often fails. Ventilation is so poor that science experiments must be conducted outside on the bleachers. It’s hard to believe this is a 21st century American high school, let alone one in a state that claims providing an ample education is its most important duty.

Presently, districts can get state aid for school construction costs — but only if 60% of local voters agree to kick in half. That’s a huge problem in Wahkiakum, which has not been able to pass such a bond since 2001. Not to mention many other sparsely populated, rural districts where the burden of funding weighs heavier on residents than it would in denser, wealthier areas.

“What haunts me is the kid who walks into (college) and doesn’t know the parts of a lab,” said Wahkiakum science teacher Jeff Rooklidge to a Seattle Times reporter last spring.

This is the definition of inequity, a glaring example of the unfairness inherent to a state public education system that leans heavily on local support.

Last week, in response to a lawsuit filed by Wahkiakum, Washington’s highest court essentially handed legislators a homework assignment. The cost of maintaining school buildings is a responsibility shared by local taxpayers and the state, the justices affirmed, but requiring buy-in from a supermajority of voters makes no sense and must be changed.

“Essentially, the State is saying that the construction funds are there, but districts like Wahkiakum are denied access to them,” wrote Justice Charles Johnson. As a result, Washington’s billion-dollar school-construction program does “the exact opposite” of what it was intended to, he added, failing to “help the districts that need it the most.”

Lawmakers appear to understand the problem. But two bills aimed at tackling it died in the last Legislative session. Chris Reykdal, the superintendent of public instruction, plans to make a new pitch in 2024, suggesting that the state lower its required threshold from 60% of voter approval to 50%.

That’s a step in the right direction, ensuring local communities invest in themselves. But for generations of kids in Wahkiakum and other poor districts, it’s already too late.