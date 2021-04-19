The past 12 months have been brutal for Puget Sound-area arts groups, as venues were shuttered and revenues slashed.

The next 12 could be at least as painful. That’s why it’s so important for those who can to support ArtsFund’s annual giving campaign.

For decades, ArtsFund has helped hundreds of arts groups in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. Since its inception, the group has issued nearly $90 million in grants to 240 regional arts organizations, trained more than 840 people in board leadership skills and offered other vital support.

ArtsFund will continue to play a vital role as arts and cultural organizations struggle with diminished revenues, and wrestle with the logistical and financial challenges of safely reopening venues. ArtsFund President and CEO Michael Greer called the coming phase the community’s “Everest to climb.” To give them a boost, ArtsFund hopes to raise $2.72 million in donations this spring.

Last year, with the help of a flood of first-time donors, ArtsFund distributed $3.15 million in pandemic relief funds to arts organizations in addition to distributing $2.4 million in annual grants.

Get involved Register for ArtsFund’s May 6 Digital Celebration of the Arts here Donate at artsfund.org/donate and 206-281-9050, or mail a check made out to ArtsFund to P.O. Box 19780, Seattle, WA 98109

In these trying times, the arts and culture community has become even more creative, forging partnerships and producing free or low-cost digital programming to reach broader audiences than ever before. Many of these exciting innovations will be explored at ArtsFund’s free digital celebration of the arts from noon-1:30 p.m. on May 6. But it will take funding and support to make them a permanent part of the cultural scene.

It’s no mystery that so many people have turned to the arts for connection, comfort and inspiration during this historic moment. And it’s never been more important to support the people who support the arts.