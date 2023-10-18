With the general election less than three weeks away, crime remains a top issue for Seattleites. With that, Mayor Bruce Harrell has asked the Seattle City Council to fund a $1.8 million crime prevention pilot program in its 2024 budget.

The program would fund closed-circuit television surveillance at outdoor public spaces in certain areas, acoustic gunshot-locator technology and the expansion of automatic license plate readers to detect stolen vehicles.

The $1.8 million would come from funds that would normally go toward salaries for police officers but are projected to go unused next year due to ongoing officer shortages.

Upon the completion of a racial equity analysis, given that the mayor’s office anticipates it would find no such biases, City Council members should listen to their constituents’ pleas for action and support Harrell’s anti-crime proposal.

As homicide numbers continue to tick up in Seattle, and as the number of police officers continues to drop, these tools will help police investigate incidents of gun violence that have wreaked havoc on families and neighborhoods.

Homicides in Seattle are already on track to outpace last year’s slayings. There have been 61 homicides so far this year and 163 nonfatal shootings. The Seattle Police Department’s clearance rate of homicide investigations was 44.5% in 2022.

Often 911 dispatchers receive “shots fired’’ calls from residents but without specific locations. The gunshot detection system, currently used in other major cities, would help police officers pinpoint, within a few feet, where a gun was fired, even if no one called 911. It can also get officers to scenes quickly if no 911 call is received, potentially saving lives.

The license plate readers would be used to address the increase in stolen vehicles in Seattle. Already this year, vehicle thefts are up 36% from 2022. Police have cited a link between such thefts and gun violence and robberies.

The use of cameras in public spaces is another tool that deserves a chance to help fight crime. Whether it’s an assault at a bus stop or the marring of public spaces with graffiti, the electronic surveillance — already used in dozens of Washington cities and elsewhere — would help monitor high-crime areas and deter criminal activity.

Some claim the use of cameras violates an individual’s right to privacy. But in the age of home and business security systems that capture images of motorists and pedestrians, surveillance cameras in parking lots, banks and workplaces, traffic cameras at intersections and the widespread use of cellphones to record images, a presumption of privacy in public spaces is a fallacy.

Though funds for the pilot would come from SPD’s budget, the city must intensify its recruitment of good police officer candidates who are qualified and worthy of serving Seattleites.

Whatever tools the city decides to deploy, the results of their effectiveness should be made public. The mayor’s office told The Times editorial board that a mechanism for evaluating the CCTV and license plate readers would be developed by the city’s Innovation and Performance team.

Technology is not the answer to reducing crime, but can be a useful tool when used collaboratively with sound policing strategies and transparency.