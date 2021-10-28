It’s easy to make light of the recent bust of a downtown Seattle Lego trafficking operation. Even Seattle Police couldn’t resist describing the investigation as a “brick by brick” disassembly of the criminal enterprise.

But the arrest of a Pike Place Market retailer accused of stocking store shelves with stolen building sets is more than an offbeat story. It’s a cautionary tale about the outgoing city attorney’s failure to hold repeat criminal offenders accountable. Something’s broken in our justice system when shoplifters are able to boost enough from downtown businesses to supply a commercial competitor, even if that store owner is eventually caught.

So broken, in fact, the thieves often don’t bother trying to hide their criminal actions. The Amazon 4-star store employee who tipped police off to the Lego swindle said shoplifters walked off with more than $10,000 worth of store merchandise from the shop on Westlake Avenue between July and September, according to charging documents. The employee told police that repeat shoplifters were entering the store daily, sometimes more than once, and stealing merchandise like Kindle tablets, Lego sets and Echo Dots “often comfortably enough to not even conceal them during the commission of the thefts.”

Police investigated after dozens of these stolen items were allegedly found for sale, with identifying security tags intact, at the Rummage Around consignment store at the Pike Place Market. The bust led to the seizure of 171 Lego sets and other merchandise believed to be stolen goods and arrested store owner Mark Brady, 67, of Burien, on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property — a felony crime.

Some readers will doubtless see shades of Robin Hood in the tale of petty criminals siphoning a bit of profit from the trillion-dollar retail titan. But even leaving aside the ethics, Amazon may be able to eat the cost of chronic downtown thefts; local small-business owners can’t.

Outgoing City Attorney Pete Holmes’ ineffectual policies were not enough to deter repeat offenders. As Seattle voters choose between city attorney candidates Ann Davison and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, they must choose the candidate who will set a new direction rather than doubling down.

Davison has vowed to uphold the rule of law while helping those whose criminal activity is rooted in substance use, mental health or poverty. As she said in an editorial board interview this summer, “We have to set limits, because we have to protect everyone in the public.”

Thomas-Kennedy has vowed to further reduce, and eventually abolish misdemeanor prosecutions entirely, based on the simplistic argument that they are an unjust attack on people living in poverty. But not every petty theft is a crime of survival. Not every person in difficult economic circumstances steals.

Compassion and diversion must be integral parts of a larger strategy to ensure safety and civility in downtown Seattle. But the city attorney must be willing to extend that compassion and protection to the victims of theft and other crime.