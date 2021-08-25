With just over a week left to donate, Seattle Times readers appear poised to break another record in the editorial board’s annual school supply drive. Readers’ generous contributions are outpacing even last year’s extraordinary results.

As of Aug. 24, 778 readers had donated a combined $142,061 to the drive, which is part of The Seattle Times Fund For Those In Need, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Every penny will be distributed to the YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish, Hopelink and Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness.

These respected community partners use the funds to stuff new backpacks with grade-appropriate school supplies. Thanks to their efforts and Times reader donations, thousands of students in King and Snohomish counties will head back to school equipped to learn.

A good education opens doors to lifelong success — personally, professionally and as a participant in civic life. Your donations help ensure every student has the tools to make the most of this opportunity. They are an investment in our collective future.

The easiest way to donate is online at: st.news/schoolsupplies2021. Checks may be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com.