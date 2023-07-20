It’s been four years since the state Legislature created the flawed WA Cares long-term health care insurance program that only started to collect premiums from most workers this month.

The Legislature passed the Long-Term Services and Support Act in 2019. It was a rush job and lawmakers agreed to delay the start of the program a year for some tinkering. Yet, lawmakers ignored its looming problems even as its implementation date neared.

Still to be addressed is the lack of portability of the benefits and the fact that people who may not have their own plan can’t inherit their spouse’s unused benefits upon their death.

Benefits portability is important, especially in a state with a sizable transient workforce.

Ben Veghte, director of the WA Cares Fund, said the commission that oversees the program has spent the last two years working on the issue of portability. For state enrollees to take benefits they paid for with them, the state would need to establish agreements with other states to honor the benefit for someone who moves to that state.

As for granting a surviving spouse or partner access to untapped benefits upon an enrollee’s death, Veghte said that is something that can be done, but hasn’t been explored. Such a change would likely increase the cost of the insurance by 10% to 20%. Starting this month, workers pay 0.58% of earnings, or about $290 for someone earning $50,000 a year.

The Fund estimates that after 10 years of investing into the account, the average employee would be able to access a lifetime maximum of $42,000 for assistance for health care needs. Veghte acknowledged that when adjusted for inflation, that will not go far. That’s why the Fund is considering bringing in private insurance companies to offer supplemental coverage for employees. The idea of bringing in companies that could profit off a mandated health care program is also cause for concern.

Some Republicans, including Senate Republican Leader John Braun of Centralia and Sen. Chris Gildon of Puyallup, are again pushing for WA Cares to be voluntary. That would likely make the fund insolvent based on an actuary formula that needs more people to pay into the system than receive the benefits.

Veghte and some Democratic lawmakers continue to boast that Washington is the first state to implement such a program. Until its flaws are ironed out, there’s really nothing to brag about.