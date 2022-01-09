Studies have repeatedly linked students’ physical learning environments to their achievement. But thousands of Washington public-school students are stuck in school buildings that are outdated, inadequate and potentially unsafe.

That’s because Washington’s public-school districts must rely primarily on locally approved construction bonds to repair or replace decrepit buildings, retrofit schools for earthquake safety or add modern classrooms and labs. School leaders in the Wahkiakum School District are not going to stand for it. They have filed a lawsuit against the state arguing the scheme violates the state constitution.

Regardless of the court outcome, lawmakers should fix this longstanding problem, which perpetuates educational inequities. Some students have access to state-of-the-art learning environments while others are left behind.

Ten years ago, the Washington Supreme Court’s landmark McCleary decision found that the state had failed its constitutional duty to make ample provision for the basic education of all the state’s children. That ruling led to unprecedented state investment in public education but didn’t address schools’ capital needs.

As attorneys for the Wahkiakum School District wrote in the complaint filed in Wahkiakum County Superior Court last week, “Requiring an element of education funding to be approved by a school district’s local voters makes the funding of that element dependent upon the whim of the district’s voters instead of the education needs of the district’s students.”

This reliance on local funding makes it hard, if not impossible, for small, rural districts like Wahkiakum, which has fewer than 500 students, to raise money for necessary school improvements, says attorney Thomas Ahearne, who is representing the southwestern Washington district and was lead attorney in the McCleary lawsuit. It also unfairly burdens such districts’ taxpayers, who must pay significantly higher property tax rates than those who live in districts with higher property values to fund similar school infrastructure needs.

Advertising

On Mercer Island, for example, where the per-capita income is around $90,000, property owners would pay only 12 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund $30 million in facilities improvements, according to court documents. In Wahkiakum, where the average per-capita income is $29,000 and more than half the district’s students come from low-income households, property owners would pay nearly $4 per $1,000 in assessed value to raise the same amount.

Unsurprisingly, the Mercer Island School District has been able to repeatedly fund school improvements while Wahkiakum has not.

The Mercer Island High School building, for example, has undergone several significant additions and renovations since it was built in 1954, according to the district. Those updates include a complete 1997 remodel and the addition of new science and robotics labs, a music wing and other classroom and bathroom spaces in 2014-15.

In contrast, Wahkiakum High School hasn’t undergone any significant renovations since it first opened in 1964. The building does not meet seismic safety standards. The electrical system is outdated and the lab facilities are unsafe, Wahkiakum District Superintendent Brent Freeman told Seattle Times reporter Nina Shapiro. Still, voters have resoundingly rejected bond proposals to upgrade the high school building, most recently in 2020.

The correlation between building quality and student achievement has been repeatedly confirmed by research. In 2014, then-Assistant Secretary for the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon summarized the findings, writing: “Structurally sound and well-maintained schools can help students feel supported and valued. Students are generally better able to learn and remain engaged in instruction, and teachers are better able to do their jobs, in well-maintained classrooms that are well-lit, clean, spacious, and heated and air-conditioned as needed. In contrast, when classrooms are too hot, too cold, overcrowded, dust-filled, or poorly ventilated, students and teachers suffer.”

Relying on local funding for essential school infrastructure exacerbates educational disparities by ensuring some students reap the benefits of modern learning environments while others must struggle to thrive. Lawmakers must find an ample, equitable way to fund construction and renovation to ensure every student has an opportunity to succeed.