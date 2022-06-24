The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the right to legal abortion in the United States. This radical decision by the conservative majority strikes at long-established precedent and denies women the right to control their own bodies.

The tragic ruling expands how far government can interfere in people’s personal lives. Also significant is that it further erodes trust in the legitimacy of the court.

Washington — a state where voters have recognized access to abortion as a fundamental protection — must continue to stand up for that freedom and serve as a haven for those who seek to safely terminate their pregnancies.

Abortion is a fraught issue on which reasonable people can disagree. The court’s 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade, later upheld in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, understood that while the state has a role to play, there must be a balance between protecting life and what is an intensely private and personal decision.

In striking down federal protection for abortion, the conservative majority denied there is any constitutional right to control your own body once you are pregnant, a chilling loss of agency that rejects basic equality.

The matter before the court was a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks. In a 6-3 decision, justices ruled the law was constitutional. The majority then went out of its way to strike down Roe, with even Chief Justice John Roberts criticizing his conservative colleagues for failing to exercise judicial restraint in their repudiation of the legal precedent.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas further validated fears that this may be only the beginning of an erosion of rights in America. Following the majority’s rationale that abortion is not protected by the 14th Amendment’s due process clause, Thomas questioned the court’s previous decisions on the right to contraception, same-sex consensual relations and same-sex marriage.

Thomas’ reasoning is as reprehensible as it is unpopular. On all these issues, including abortion, the court does not represent the view of most of the country. Sixty-one percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal, according to a Pew poll this month, a position that has held steady for years.

The attention to this decision also highlights the alarming fact that the three justices who were instrumental in overturning Roe — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were nominated by a president who won the Electoral College vote but fell millions short in the popular vote.

Our Constitution protects the rights of the minority, but a radical minority should not dictate the law of the land — on abortion or anything else.

For now, the ruling leaves the country with a hodgepodge of restrictions and protections. Roughly half the states are certain or likely to ban abortion, leaving the other half to deal with the consequences. For our region, there is an expected 385% increase in women whose nearest abortion provider would be in Washington, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights research group.

This threatens not only abortion access for Washingtonians, but the ability of health care providers to adequately serve all their patients’ needs. Advocates, who had been equally dreading and preparing for the court’s decision, point out that even in a state such as Washington, guaranteeing equitable abortion access for everyone has been difficult.

It will take help to be able to meet demand.

A good start is the multistate commitment to defend reproductive health care announced by Washington, Oregon and California. Another is King County Executive Dow Constantine’s announcement of $1 million in emergency funding, including $500,000 to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which supports vulnerable populations who cannot afford abortion care.

Lawmakers and other officials will need to do more as the impacts of the court’s ruling become clearer and voters across the country must make their voices heard at the polls.

A strong majority of Americans support the right to choose. The court cannot have the final word.