It took the possibility of another lawsuit, but the Seattle Police Department has agreed to make it easier for the public to access public records.

The city of Seattle has been notoriously awful with public records in recent years. The lowlight surely was the disappearance of thousands of text messages from the phones of the then-mayor and other officials. After that scandal and a lawsuit by The Seattle Times, the city promised to do better, but the Police Department apparently didn’t get the memo.

Police continued dragging their feet releasing information to the public. Their trick was to combine requests, so that if someone who requested records in January came back in April with another request, the Police Department could use the new one to delay release of the original one. Sometimes it took months, even years, for reporters and other members of the public to access information to which they were entitled. Perhaps police hoped the passage of time and the preeminence of current affairs might soften any assessment of impropriety.

Police Department officials claimed they just couldn’t keep up with the volume of requests which had increased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic. No doubt people did have more time on their hands to file public records requests during lockdowns, but it seems equally plausible that the pandemic is a red herring and Seattle residents simply became more interested and concerned about policing after law enforcement deployed questionable tactics during Black Lives Matters protests.

The Seattle Times warned that such delays could lead to another round of litigation. Negotiations ensued, and the police promised to ease off. Now they’ll only lump together requests received within two months of each other. That’s better, though not ideal. If police were truly embracing public transparency, they’d handle each request on its own merits and never combine them without permission from the requester. We’ll take what positive steps we can get, though.

The city also agreed to hire four temporary records processors to help clear the current backlog.

Government must remain transparent to the public. If it is not, there cannot be accountability at the ballot box or in policymaking. That’s especially true for the police to whom the public entrusts great power. The authority to arrest, detain and even shoot someone demands careful public oversight. The city must not repeat the horror of lost public records during the 2020 riots.