Yanking the legal status of international students without warning or due process has generated an appropriately outraged response. Not least because it hits at many Americans’ belief in what this country stands for.

But there may be a more tangible cost: the hit to our intellectual capital.

More than a third of Ph.D. degrees awarded in science and engineering at U.S. universities go to foreign students, many of whom once planned to stay here and contribute their brainpower to American institutions.

That is no accident. It’s a direct result of Cold War-era efforts to use cultural exchange for building international goodwill. Sound soft? Consider that cooperation across international borders brought the world a COVID-19 vaccine at unprecedented speed, saving untold lives.

The Trump administration calls its rationale for targeting foreign students the “Ideological Deportation Policy.” It directs federal agencies to vet visitors on grounds of their perceived beliefs — rather than any direct threat to public safety. That sounds a lot like thought police, and it’s antithetical to American values.

It will also have a profound effect on university life, which is built upon the open exploration of ideas.

Last week, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown joined his counterparts in 17 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit decrying the administration’s Ideological Deportation Policy and underscoring its true aim: not the removal of any particular student. “The point,” they wrote, “is fear.”

If so, mission accomplished. But at enormous cost.

Doctoral students concerned that their topics of study could become a reason to revoke a visa are asking schools to shield their dissertations from public release. Other foreign students, worried that a comment in class could be used against them, no longer want to teach or participate in U.S.-based research.

President Trump has so far displayed little concern about the stock market’s response to his trade policies. The administration’s impact on university life could have a similarly catastrophic effect: the end of U.S. leadership in higher education.

Most of the 1,500 students whose legal status has been challenged — including 23 at the University of Washington — are in STEM fields, doing work that could benefit American businesses. In 2024 alone, foreign students contributed more than $27 billion to their local economies.

“They advance research that addresses pressing challenges. They are drivers of innovation and entrepreneurship,” the attorneys general wrote. “They are neighbors, friends, and pillars of our communities.”

How many thinkers and inventors are going to be attracted to the U.S. now?