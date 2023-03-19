An idea to remove a stretch of state highway in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood got a big vote of confidence from the federal government last month.

This could have major implications for the community and regional mobility. Boosters are right to take a go-slow approach.

On Feb. 28, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $1.6 million for Reconnect South Park, a community group examining how to transform a roughly mile-long section of Highway 99 from approximately South Kenyon Street to Des Moines Memorial Drive South.

South Park was one of 45 projects nationwide to receive grants to reconnect communities that “are cut off from opportunity and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions,” according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.

Highway 99 in South Park “severely limits access to jobs, health care and opportunity and has created one of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in the region,” according to the DOT.

The Legislature last year also budgeted $600,000 to study options for the highway and neighborhood.

Advertising

Highway 99 bisects South Park, leaving a swath of homes bordered by Highway 99 to the east and Highway 509 to the west.

Among the unanswered questions so far: Where could traffic be rerouted? Would pollution worsen if vehicles idle in congestion?

Based on State Department of Transportation data, about 28,000 vehicles travel the area daily.

The Port of Seattle has called Highway 99 “an essential State corridor.” According to a spokesperson, the agency is looking forward to engaging in studies of what negative impacts could arise from reconnecting the neighborhood, and how to mitigate them.

An Environmental Protection Agency study in 2013 found that residents of South Park and surrounding areas are most likely to get sick and be exposed to environmental stresses such as pollution and lack of green space. The average life span of a South Park resident was eight years shorter than others in Seattle and King County, and 13 years shorter than the well-off neighborhood of Laurelhurst, the study determined.

South Park advocates say any talk about removing the highway is premature at this point. Folks who want to see the roadway gone tomorrow and those worried about regional freight routes should be patient.

“The media is rapidly getting ahead of where we are, raising expectations. We’re not doing that. We’re just trying to make sure that we get genuine and authentic ideas from community as to what they need,” said Madeleine Spencer, co-director of Placemaking US, a national nonprofit that works with communities negatively affected by urban planning.

Whether or not studies lead to the eventual removal of a section of Highway 99, the proposal has brought much-needed federal and state government attention to South Park. That, along with a renewed community spirit about how to plan for South Park’s future, has the potential to bring positive change no matter how the highway debate resolves.