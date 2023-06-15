As the community grieves the senseless and tragic deaths of Eina Kwon and her unborn child, there is no room for questions of policy and government.

There is only sadness and hope for Kwon’s husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, who was shot in the arm and remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

The Kwons were traveling north on Fourth Avenue in Seattle on Tuesday morning. Callers to 911 reported hearing shots fired into an occupied car and seeing a man running from the scene, according to police.

The suspect’s motivations remained unclear Thursday. The probable cause statement said a man approached the car while it was stopped at an intersection and shot at the driver’s side before running away. The suspect “stated he had a history of mental health care.”

A city, by definition, brings people from all demographics together in a small space. Residents must learn to live and work together, to abide by common values and deter those who would break the fragile social compact that holds it all together.

Today, the grief that follows such an unfathomable rupture in our community’s sense of itself is sadly familiar. We have felt it before. With small business owner D’Vonne Pickett Jr. With activist Elijah Lewis. With so many others taken from us. We lost their potential, the positive contribution their lives would have surely added to our collective future. It is incalculable.

The criminal legal system responds to such acts of violence with three driving principles: justice, deterrence and rehabilitation.

The 2020 mass shooting in downtown that took the life of Tanya Jackson, 50, and injured six people including a 9-year-old boy prompts serious soul-searching about how these ideals are manifested in the real world.

Although the shooters were initially charged with murder, the cases against them fell apart with not-guilty verdicts and plea deals. Justice, deterrence and rehabilitation seemed out of reach.

And so we must again consider what to do. But not today. Today we save for the Kwon family, and how we can best honor and support the legacies they leave.