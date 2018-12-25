The Times' editorial board's thank-you notes to the givers — community members who continue to make an impact in large and small ways.

Not even the discouraging deluge of news from Washington, D.C., can eclipse the contributions of local people who make our region a vibrant, compassionate, just place to live.

So the Times’ editorial board is writing its thank-you notes to the givers — community members who continue to make an impact in large and small ways. Whether because of their vision, leadership or sportsmanship, they deserve recognition as 2018 comes to a close.

At the top of our list is Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft, who has ensured his legacy will live on through his generous donations to philanthropy, scientific research, the arts and sports.

Bobbe Bridge, a former state Supreme Court justice, has spent her life working to improve children’s experience in foster care and the juvenile-justice system. She is retiring this year from leading the Center for Children and Youth Justice, which she founded in 2006.

Benjamin Danielson, the medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, deserves recognition for his work with Seattle Children’s to bring quality pediatric care to low-income families.

As executive director of Mary’s Place, Marty Hartman has helped provide much-needed support for women, children and families experiencing homelessness.

Taylor Hoang, a restaurateur and tireless advocate for small businesses, has worked with Northwest Harvest to promote greater access to healthy food.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute, has done remarkable work this year shedding light on the number of missing and murdered indigenous women around the country.

The citizen sponsor of the successful Initiative 1639, Paul Kramer, showed courage and conviction by channeling his family’s trauma into political action. Kramer’s son, Will, was seriously injured in the 2016 Mukilteo house shooting that also killed 19-year-olds Anna Bui, Jake Long and Jordan Ebner.

Similarly, De-Escalate Washington co-chair André Taylor, whose brother Che was shot to death by Seattle police, turned a family tragedy into a successful ballot measure. Initiative 940 amends Washington’s unreasonably high standard for prosecuting police who use deadly force and improves police training.

As executive director of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, Mary Ellen Stone has advocated for victims while helping advance important conversations about preventing sexual assault.

Eastside developer Kemper Freeman has helped shape downtown Bellevue not only through his business endeavors, but also through his philanthropic support of the Bellevue Art Museum and the future Tateuchi Center for performing arts.

A former staff sergeant and Green Beret who grew up in Puyallup, Ronald J. Shurer II was awarded the Medal of Honor in October. His role in saving the lives of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan made him just the 12th person to receive the award in that war.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has worked hard to make voting easier and more accessible, including by pushing for prepaid postage on ballots as well as a more relevant presidential primary.

With his work to bring professional hockey to Seattle, NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke scored a goal this year. Seattle’s franchise is expected to begin play in 2021.

The Seattle Storm are the 2018 WNBA champions, earning the team’s third title. Jewell Loyd, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and their talented teammates made the city proud.

Thousands of Washington citizens flexed their civic muscle by pressuring Gov. Jay Inslee to veto Senate Bill 6617, state lawmakers’ self-serving attempt to exempt themselves from the Public Records Act. More than 20,000 people contacted Inslee’s office after 13 newspapers ran front-page editorials on the topic.

And let’s give it up for the Washington State University marching band, which stepped in to perform the University of Washington’s fight song at this year’s Apple Cup, after a bus crash left the UW band members unable to make the game.