State lawmakers are in the throes of determining whether Olympia should override local zoning regulations that impact almost every home in Washington.

To hear boosters tell it, such legislation is necessary to build more affordable housing and meet the tremendous demand for places to live.

Trouble is, the way the bill is written, there is only a token attempt to build any actual affordable housing. It is really intended to boost market-rate housing — the highest price developers can get someone to pay. And that could make property taxes go up for everyone else in the neighborhood, a county assessor confirms.

What’s more, the proposed legislation would prohibit cities like Seattle from enacting their own affordability requirements. At a time when governments are looking for every revenue stream, that means more than $75 million now devoted to affordable housing in Seattle disappears.

To be clear, the state should press for, and help, cities to allow greater density. But if a public asset is given up — in this case, zoning regulations — lawmakers should exact something in return. History shows that when zoning changes occurred in Seattle, developers cater to the richest buyers by building town houses and other such “middle housing” in wealthier neighborhoods.

House Bill 1110 is basically a repeat of a measure that failed last year. It says all cities over 6,000 population must authorize development of at least four units per lot on all lots zoned for residential use. It also calls for six units per lot in all residential zones within one half-mile of a major transit stop.

Advertising

The bill’s only nod to affordability is this caveat: It allows six units per lot in all residential zones if at least two of the units are affordable. Why would residents with lower incomes be discouraged from living near bus and rail?

In Seattle, however, this is a moot point. Basically, all housing is within close proximity to transit, in which case, the requirement for affordable units disappears.

In House testimony, bill sponsor state Rep. Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia, said: “We need to act with a concerted effort now to ensure we create a future where all Washingtonians have access to an affordable home.”

Again: HB 1110 includes no authentic proscription to create affordable housing. Instead, it creates market-rate housing. In King County, that is not where the need lies. According to the state Department of Commerce, King County will need to add 282,132 new units by 2044. Of those, the vast majority — about 172,000 — are needed for those with the lowest incomes.

In 2019, Seattle adopted changes in urban villages that impacted 6% of the area once known as single-family zoning. (Seattle now calls it Neighborhood Residential zoning because it allows for three units.)

Through the city’s Mandatory Housing Affordability program, developers were allowed to build apartments and town houses in upzoned areas — often three to four homes on a lot roughly 5,000 square feet — if they included affordable housing or paid into a fund to build affordable housing elsewhere. MHA generated $75 million in 2021 as the vast majority of developers opted to pay the fee instead of building affordable housing.

Advertising

Did the development occur evenly throughout Seattle? Not at all. According to the Office of Planning and Community Development, 571 units have been permitted in the popular and more affluent Ballard and Crown Hill neighborhoods. By comparison, development in lower income areas was almost nonexistent. One unit was permitted in Bitter Lake near Aurora Avenue North; six were permitted in Rainier Beach, in South Seattle.

If HB 1110 passes as currently written, expect even more growth in Ballard, Crown Hill and Wallingford — but the city would not be allowed to require developers to include affordable units or pay into an affordable housing fund. This would directly undermine Seattle’s affordable housing effort.

State Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, an advocate for increasing affordable housing without giving carte blanche to developers, said he co-sponsored HB 1110 after receiving assurance from Bateman that cities would be able to impose affordability requirements on their own. Recent legal analyses by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) and others shows this is false. Pollet now says he was misled.

“I signed on to this bill based on assurances from the sponsor that the bill would not be preempting affordable housing and anti-displacement requirements, and it does,” said Pollet. “My hope is that will change. They weren’t honest about what they were proposing in the bill when you look at the details of it.”

There is also a clear potential impact on property taxes. Even if a homeowner does not sell and has no interest in developing multiplexes, when the neighborhood starts to change, property taxes will eventually rise.

“If it happened to be that all your neighbors went to fourplexes because you were upzoned, that would then be proof to us that we can adjust your value to something higher because it’s clear that your property is going to be redeveloped, it’s just a matter of time,” said Al Dams, Chief Deputy Assessor at the King County Assessor’s Office.

Advertising

HB 1110 pays only scant attention to people forced out of their homes due to rising costs. “I feel it’s kind of unfair for this bill to claim that it has anti-displacement provisions when it’s really just pointing to existing law and doesn’t actually give you any capacity to do anything about it,” said Carl Schroeder of the AWC, which represents cities and towns.

Well played, developers.

This is a serious issue. As Seattle Times columnist Gene Balk noted, federal data shows 4 out of 5 Seattle area homeowners in 2021 said their home value was at least three times higher than their income. For the house rich and cash poor — including many seniors and those on fixed incomes — adding more market-rate housing with no affordability requirements could have very serious impacts indeed.

Supporters of this middle housing legislation say market forces and supply-side economics will one day lower housing prices for everyone. But history makes clear development does not occur evenly, and without government intervention, those who need housing the most are often left out in the cold.

Yes, state lawmakers should spur cities to build more housing. But unless more work is done, legislators should reject HB 1110 and get a better deal that is less of a giveaway and more of a public benefit. Serve the people, not moneyed developers.