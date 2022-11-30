Over the last 12 months science and careful living by millions of Americans have helped push the number of COVID-19 deaths down from nearly 3,000 a day at the height of the pandemic to about 300 a day currently. And here in Washington the deaths have followed that trend.

Yet one population that remains extremely vulnerable is those 65 years and older.

In 2020, there were 30,820 cases among the 65-plus population in Washington; in 2021 that rose to 55,817 cases; and this year the state has seen 110,922 reported cases in that age range as of Tuesday.

Persons 65-plus who are unvaccinated are 2.2 times more likely to get COVID compared with the same age group that has completed the primary series of vaccinations, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The unvaccinated in that age group are 3.7 times more likely to die of COVID compared with those 65 and up who have completed the primary vaccine series.

In 2020, 3,127 seniors in that age group died of COVID in Washington. That number jumped to 4,440 in 2021, and dipped to 3,713 this year as of Tuesday.

Older Americans typically are not as transient as those in their 20s and 30s, still the majority of the deaths associated with COVID nationally are of older adults. That’s why individuals, health care systems and governmental entities should continue to do all they can to safeguard our most vulnerable population.

Advertising

Nationally, that means Republican lawmakers should support President Joe Biden’s request for $9 billion to combat COVID in the U.S., including fighting new subvariants in anticipation of a possible winter surge and to help develop the next generation of vaccines. It’s the right thing to do. After prematurely stating that the pandemic is over, Biden recently launched a six-week campaign urging Americans to get their updated vaccines.

Here in Washington that means helping seniors get vaccinated and boosted. Though the federal government has ended its program that provided free at-home COVID tests, Washington health department officials announced late last week that it will continue to provide such free tests upon request via the DOH’s website. But as soon as that announcement was made, there was a rush of requests which quickly depleted the supply. The DOH says it is expecting a new shipment of tests within a few days.

With the flu season in full swing, and a rise in other respiratory ailments such as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and bronchitis, all of which are taxing our hospitals and clinics, doing our part as individuals and family when it comes to COVID should remain a commitment by all Washingtonians.