The fight over the fate of a huge red cedar tree standing in a lot slated for new housing in the Wedgwood neighborhood has once again pitted the goals of housing developers against the wishes of those who want to preserve majestic trees. But this fight goes beyond houses versus trees. It’s an entry into a delicate battle Seattle must navigate for years to come.

Mayor Bruce Harrell told the editorial board that he is interested in finding a compromise to save the tree and build more housing.

Legacy Group Capital plans to build six units along Northeast 88th Street. But residents and others who want to save the tree — estimated to be about 200 years old — want the city to stop the construction. City officials say their hands are tied because the permit to build has been granted.

However, members of the Snoqualmie Tribe have determined the tree had been culturally modified, as a means of marking an ancient Indigenous trail system connecting Puget Sound to Lake Washington. The tribe members claim it is important to their heritage.

Legacy now has to get the approval of the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation in order to go forward with tree removal.

Seattle recently approved a controversial Tree Protection Ordinance that left out many protections for trees that environmentalists and residents wanted to see.

The current Tree Protection Ordinance, adopted more than 10 years ago, doesn’t require an assessment of possible tree removals before the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections approves lot boundary adjustments as part of its permitting of certain projects, such as the Legacy project. Councilmember Alex Pedersen proposed an amendment to require such an assessment, but the City Council Land Use Committee rejected it this spring.

Even if the provision had survived, it could not be applied to the Wedgwood site since the new ordinance doesn’t take effect until July 31.

That’s why it is imperative that the city negotiate with the developers to create a Plan B, a solution that saves the tree but allows for the much needed units.

But to do so, both sides must acknowledge that there’s a need for both — more housing and tree canopy — and to respect the culture of Indigenous people.

Mayor Harrell said his team will discuss with Legacy how the project can go forward while the tree remains standing.

“The developer complied with the rules so we will look for compromises. I’m always trying to find compromises in these delicate situations,” Harrell said.

On the housing side, Seattle has a shortage of about 16,000 affordable housing units. In addition, Harrell has asked voters to support a proposed $970 million housing levy, about $51 million of which will be used to support building 3,000 rentals and affordable for-sale houses for low-wage workers, seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

Seattle has set a goal of 30% tree canopy by 2037. That will be difficult considering the city lost 255 acres of canopy between 2016 and 2021.

With these dynamics in play, the city strategically must balance the housing need, environmental impacts and respect for tribal heritage.