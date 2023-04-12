If you’re wondering how Seattle can spend hundreds of millions of dollars on housing and social services in a matter of a few years, look no further than Third Avenue.

Along this downtown thoroughfare, a dizzying number of organizations and subcontractors aim to connect with the people who congregate there. The goal is to improve lives and make Third Avenue safe for residents, employees and commuters.

The problem is, each of these providers pays overhead for things like bookkeeping and human resources. That ultimately inflates overall costs and diminishes the power of public investments.

The lead organization on homelessness in Seattle is the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. It launched an initiative last year that focused on people living unsheltered downtown. According to the RHA, 26 “Systems Advocates” have engaged with nearly 1,000 people and created by-name lists to keep track of their housing and other needs.

In November, the city signed a $2.4 million contract to launch the Third Avenue Project, which is overseen by Purpose Dignity Action (formerly known as the Public Defender Association).

A group called We Deliver Care (not to be confused with JustCare, which does housing outreach, or We Heart Seattle, which focuses on encampment cleanup) has been tasked with patrolling Third Avenue. Case management nonprofit LEAD is also involved.

We Deliver Care, which works alongside outreach workers from the nonprofit REACH, recently determined that 92% of the people in the area are living unsheltered, according to Times reporter Greg Kim. Presumably, these folks would also be on the by-name list of the RHA.

Some individuals may be on the list of yet another entity: the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. The High Utilizer Initiative tracks those who have committed multiple misdemeanor crimes, including theft from downtown stores.

Also in the mix is the city’s HOPE team, which connects people with emergency shelter and housing, and the Unified Care Team, which includes sanitation and cleanup.

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis says each entity on Third Avenue is focused on a specific task. The RHA talks to people about housing, he said, while We Deliver Care is about defusing potential public safety incidents.

“I would say that everyone who is active on Third Avenue does have a clearly delineated role. I think that’s the important thing to start with,” said Lewis. “There’s a lot of folks, but there’s not a ton of overlap in the responsibilities.”

However, Lewis said he was surprised to learn that We Deliver Care was interacting with so many people on Third Avenue who were experiencing homelessness. Sounds like overlap.

Taking a look at specific roles and responsibilities will be the subject of future Council committee meetings, he said.

“I definitely want to look at ways that we can make sure that there isn’t redundancy, make sure that things are streamlined,” said Lewis. “I’ll also say that if you went down to Third Avenue and interviewed people we’ve been working with, they would say that what we are doing is completely worth the cost.”

The splintering of social service organizations does no one any good. Sound public policy dictates that city government should encourage consolidation.

To get the most from taxpayer dollars, government funders ought to ensure that investments go to services, instead of the support systems of dozens of groups aiming to accomplish the same goals.